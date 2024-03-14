Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 18 December 2023
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 18 December 2023.
Documents
FOI 23/839
PDF, 101 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/839 - attachment 1
PDF, 5.48 MB, 833 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/839 - attachment 2
PDF, 6.29 MB, 635 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/900
PDF, 108 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/905
PDF, 123 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/905 - attachment 1
PDF, 1.24 MB, 19 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/905 - attachment 2
PDF, 2.21 MB, 112 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/905 - attachment 3
PDF, 9.46 MB, 1343 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/905 - attachment 4
PDF, 1.46 MB, 61 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/905 - attachment 5
PDF, 747 KB, 8 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/905 - attachment 6
PDF, 38.9 MB, 367 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/905 - attachment 7
PDF, 23.2 MB, 1002 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/905 - attachment 8
PDF, 28.1 MB, 361 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/905 - attachment 9
PDF, 48.5 MB, 505 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/907
PDF, 103 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/908
PDF, 92.9 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/908 - attachment 1
PDF, 191 KB, 10 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/908 - attachment 2
PDF, 196 KB, 16 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/908 - attachment 3
PDF, 352 KB, 24 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/908 - attachment 4
PDF, 344 KB, 11 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/910
PDF, 64.5 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/914
PDF, 68.2 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/918
PDF, 74.4 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/919
PDF, 133 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/927
PDF, 95 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/927 - attachment
PDF, 111 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/929
PDF, 178 KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/938
PDF, 133 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/938 - attachment 1
PDF, 265 KB, 9 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/938 - attachment 2
PDF, 212 KB, 6 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/938 - attachment 3
PDF, 235 KB, 6 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/939
PDF, 69.3 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/944 - attachment
PDF, 654 KB, 12 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/944
PDF, 101 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/945
PDF, 143 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/945 - attachment 1
PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/945 - attachment 2
PDF, 65.6 KB, 33 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/945 - attachment 3
PDF, 57.1 KB, 31 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/945 - attachment 4
PDF, 56.1 KB, 31 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/946
PDF, 184 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/949
PDF, 95.2 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/956
PDF, 94 KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/971
PDF, 68.4 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 18 December 2023.