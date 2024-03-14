FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 18 December 2023

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 18 December 2023.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
14 March 2024

FOI 23/839

PDF, 101 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI 23/839 - attachment 1

PDF, 5.48 MB, 833 pages

FOI 23/839 - attachment 2

PDF, 6.29 MB, 635 pages

FOI 23/900

PDF, 108 KB, 3 pages

FOI 23/905

PDF, 123 KB, 3 pages

FOI 23/905 - attachment 1

PDF, 1.24 MB, 19 pages

FOI 23/905 - attachment 2

PDF, 2.21 MB, 112 pages

FOI 23/905 - attachment 3

PDF, 9.46 MB, 1343 pages

FOI 23/905 - attachment 4

PDF, 1.46 MB, 61 pages

FOI 23/905 - attachment 5

PDF, 747 KB, 8 pages

FOI 23/905 - attachment 6

PDF, 38.9 MB, 367 pages

FOI 23/905 - attachment 7

PDF, 23.2 MB, 1002 pages

FOI 23/905 - attachment 8

PDF, 28.1 MB, 361 pages

FOI 23/905 - attachment 9

PDF, 48.5 MB, 505 pages

FOI 23/907

PDF, 103 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/908

PDF, 92.9 KB, 3 pages

FOI 23/908 - attachment 1

PDF, 191 KB, 10 pages

FOI 23/908 - attachment 2

PDF, 196 KB, 16 pages

FOI 23/908 - attachment 3

PDF, 352 KB, 24 pages

FOI 23/908 - attachment 4

PDF, 344 KB, 11 pages

FOI 23/910

PDF, 64.5 KB, 1 page

FOI 23/914

PDF, 68.2 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/918

PDF, 74.4 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/919

PDF, 133 KB, 3 pages

FOI 23/927

PDF, 95 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/927 - attachment

PDF, 111 KB, 1 page

FOI 23/929

PDF, 178 KB, 4 pages

FOI 23/938

PDF, 133 KB, 3 pages

FOI 23/938 - attachment 1

PDF, 265 KB, 9 pages

FOI 23/938 - attachment 2

PDF, 212 KB, 6 pages

FOI 23/938 - attachment 3

PDF, 235 KB, 6 pages

FOI 23/939

PDF, 69.3 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/944 - attachment

PDF, 654 KB, 12 pages

FOI 23/944

PDF, 101 KB, 1 page

FOI 23/945

PDF, 143 KB, 3 pages

FOI 23/945 - attachment 1

PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/945 - attachment 2

PDF, 65.6 KB, 33 pages

FOI 23/945 - attachment 3

PDF, 57.1 KB, 31 pages

FOI 23/945 - attachment 4

PDF, 56.1 KB, 31 pages

FOI 23/946

PDF, 184 KB, 3 pages

FOI 23/949

PDF, 95.2 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/956

PDF, 94 KB, 4 pages

FOI 23/971

PDF, 68.4 KB, 2 pages

Details

