Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 17 May 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 17 May 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
28 June 2021

Freedom of Information request about all suspected reactions associated with the childhood vaccinations (FOI-21-426)

FOI 21-426 Doc 1

PDF, 63.5KB, 33 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI 21-426 Doc 2

PDF, 56.6KB, 32 pages

FOI 21-426 Doc 3

PDF, 110KB, 49 pages

FOI 21-426 Doc 4

PDF, 117KB, 2 pages

FOI 21-426 Doc 5

PDF, 56.6KB, 32 pages

FOI 21-426 Doc 6

PDF, 42KB, 25 pages

FOI 21-426 Doc 7

PDF, 70.3KB, 37 pages

FOI 21-426 Doc 8

PDF, 51.8KB, 29 pages

FOI 21-426 Doc 9

PDF, 72.3KB, 38 pages

FOI 21-426 Doc 10

PDF, 105KB, 49 pages

FOI 21-426 Doc 11

PDF, 46.9KB, 28 pages

Freedom of Information request about Northern Ireland reporting data for Yellow Cards (FOI-21-427)

Freedom of Information request about adverse drug reactions (ADR) to Covid-19 vaccines (FOI -21-436)

Freedom of Information request about prescription only medicines (FOI-21-442)

Freedom of Information request about adverse drug reactions (ADR) to Covid-19 vaccines (FOI-21-455)

Freedom of Information request about adverse drug reactions in Guernsey (FOI-21-449)

FOI-21-449 - document 2

PDF, 18.9KB, 12 pages

FOI-21-449 - document 3

PDF, 117KB, 2 pages

FOI-21-449 - document 1

PDF, 31.6KB, 20 pages

Freedom of Information request about adverse drug reactions in Northern Ireland (FOI-21-459)

FOI-21-459 - Document 1

PDF, 30.4KB, 2 pages

Freedom of Information request about COVID19/SARs-CoV-2 testing kit made by Mologic (FOI-21-462)

Freedom of Information request about the Streams app (FOI-21-471)

Freedom of Information request about the Fluenz Tetra Influenza nasal vaccine (FOI-21-475)

Freedom of Information request about EudraCT: 2020-002641-42 (FOI-21-479)

Freedom of Information request about interactive iDAPs (FOI-21-491)

Freedom of Information request about the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (FOI-21-509)

Freedom of Information request about any applications for akkermansia and ruminococcaceae (FOI-21-513)

Freedom of Information request about fatality data (FOI-21-517)

See the MHRA FOI disclosure log.

See all FOI responses from the MHRA for 2021.

