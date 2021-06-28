Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 17 May 2021
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 17 May 2021
Documents
FOI 21-426 Doc 1
PDF, 63.5KB, 33 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 21-426 Doc 2
PDF, 56.6KB, 32 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 21-426 Doc 3
PDF, 110KB, 49 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 21-426 Doc 4
PDF, 117KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 21-426 Doc 5
PDF, 56.6KB, 32 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 21-426 Doc 6
PDF, 42KB, 25 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 21-426 Doc 7
PDF, 70.3KB, 37 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 21-426 Doc 8
PDF, 51.8KB, 29 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 21-426 Doc 9
PDF, 72.3KB, 38 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 21-426 Doc 10
PDF, 105KB, 49 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 21-426 Doc 11
PDF, 46.9KB, 28 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-449 - document 2
PDF, 18.9KB, 12 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-449 - document 3
PDF, 117KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-449 - document 1
PDF, 31.6KB, 20 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-459 - Document 1
PDF, 30.4KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.