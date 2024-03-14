Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 16 October 2023
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 16 October 2023.
Documents
FOI 22/841
PDF, 71.1 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/417
PDF, 73.6 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/521
PDF, 203 KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/556
PDF, 103 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/679
PDF, 105 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/687
PDF, 67.3 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/689
PDF, 68 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/690
PDF, 68.6 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/694
PDF, 57.2 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/694 - attachment
PDF, 40.4 MB, 370 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/695 - attachment 1
PDF, 187 KB, 5 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/695
PDF, 76.2 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/695 - attachment 2
PDF, 205 KB, 6 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/695 - attachment 3
PDF, 185 KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/695 - attachment 4
PDF, 188 KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/700
PDF, 98.5 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/700 - attachment 1
PDF, 70.4 KB, 34 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/700 - attachment 2
PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/711
PDF, 68.8 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/721
PDF, 68.3 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/728
PDF, 80.1 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/755
PDF, 83 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/760
PDF, 61.6 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/768
PDF, 74.6 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/778
PDF, 62.8 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/783
PDF, 62.4 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/786
PDF, 64.3 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/788
PDF, 64.2 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 16 October 2023.