Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 15 November 2021

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 15 November 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
26 May 2022

Freedom of Information request on the documents for ‘Stelara’: Rapporteurs Day 150 Joint CHMP and PRAC Response Assessment Report (FOI 21/1104)

Freedom of Information request updating the Regulation 174 authorisations for the COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and AstraZeneca in relation to booster doses (FOI 21/1177)

Freedom of Information request on temporary authorisations of the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines which were done through an expedited rolling review (FOI 21-1228)

Freedom of Information request on the current progress of the Novavax and Valneva vaccines, which are not currently authorised for use (FOI 21/1215)

Freedom of Information requeston the adverse drug reaction (ADR) reports the MHRA have received in association with diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis and polio (dTaP/IPV) childhood vaccine.(FOI 21/1146)

Freedom of Information request on the Drug Analysis Print (DAP) for Prevenar 13 (FOI 21/1147)

Freedom of Information request for a copy of the licence documents for CPAP machines and associated equipment (specifically, head straps, connector tubing, mask frames and mask cushions) (FOI 21/1172)

Freedom of Information request on Contract Award Notice 2020 / S207-506291 - AI Software package and information system. (FOI 21/1176)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1176-1)

Freedom of Information request on the Information on Reports and Correspondence Relating to the Mesilates Working Party. (FOI 21/1182)

Freedom of Information request on MHRA PV Inspection reports conducted between August 2019 and January 2021

Freedom of Information request on the 486 Yellow Card adverse allergic reactions to the Pfizer vaccine, how many of these individuals had a history of allergic response to PEG, and how many had a history of a nut allergy (FOI 21/1212)

Freedom of Information request on a list of the quantitative scientific analyses that have been conducted to date that utilise data collected in the Yellow Card database of COVID-19 vaccine adverse events.(FOI 21/1102)

Freedom of Information request on report from: SMITHKLINE BEECHAM LIMITED INSP GMP 10592/1524-0020. ( FOI 21/1108)

Freedom of Information request on the Novavax and Valneva vaccines, which are not currently authorised for use (FOI 21/1201)

Freedom of Information request on timelines for the authorisation of Kaftrio in 6-11 year olds (FOI 21/1148)

Freedom of Information request on a report from the beginning of the vaccine program in Gibraltar to the 13.10.21 (FOI 21-1224)

Freedom of Information request on the number of adverse events reported through Yellow Card scheme for the Isle of Man that have been reported for all COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/1152)

Freedom of Information request on the amount of benzyl benzoatein Testosterone Enantate 250 mg/ ml Solution for Injection (PL 16853/0116 / 0015)- (FOI 21-1206)

Freedom of Information request on the updated figures for adverse reactions for all brands of COVID-19 vaccines to date received from the Isle of Man, and updated Drug Analysis Print attachments for each vaccine (FOI 21/1208)

Freedom of Information request on the authorisation of Repevax ( FOI 21/1196)

Freedom of Information request on new MAA's on Lidocaine (FOI 21/1213)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1108-1)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1104-1)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1146-1)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1146-2)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1147-1)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1147-2)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1152-1)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1152-2)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1152-3)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1208-1)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1208 -2)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1208-3)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1208- 4)

Published 26 May 2022

