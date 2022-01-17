FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 13 September 2021

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 13 September 2021

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
17 January 2022

Documents

Freedom of Information request on a list of new vaccines since 2000 (FOI 21/931)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the authorisation of the vaccines under Regulation 174 (FOI 21/944)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on hoisting incidents (FOI 21/951)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on graphene oxide in COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 21/1035)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the deaths following the COVID-19 vaccination (FOI 21/924)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on blood clotting following AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 21/937)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the civil liability and immunity (FOI 21/943)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on dental anaesthesia (FOI 21/1010)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the Hepatitis B vaccine (FOI 21/909)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on excipients on the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/1045)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on suppliers of ingredients for COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/934)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the yellow card reports from the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/942)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the post-mortem reports following the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/948)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the UK Risk Management Plans for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/949)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in 12-17 year olds (FOI 21/955)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the pathology of deaths following COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 21/957)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the yellow card reports from the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/958)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the safety surveillance for COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/975)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the RMP for Baclofen Tablets of Zista Pharma Ltd (FOI 21/979)

HTML

FOI 21-979-1

PDF, 766 KB, 19 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request on the adverse reactions reported through the yellow card scheme (FOI 21/986)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the death statistics following the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/1047)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the adverse reactions relating to all vaccines by age via the Yellow Card scheme (FOI 21/960)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on clinical trial documents for RoActemra (FOI 21/974)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on yellow card reports for COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/984)

HTML

FOI 21-984-1

PDF, 115 KB, 20 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI 21-984-2

PDF, 115 KB, 20 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI 21-984-3

PDF, 118 KB, 21 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request on clinical trial documents for Xolair (Omalizumab) (FOI 21/985)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on blood clots following the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/993)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered (FOI 21/1012)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on Konakion MM Ampoules 10 mg/ml solution granted a Change of Authorisation Holder (FOI 21/1052)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the release of the iDAPs (FOI 21/1057)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the current progress of the Coronavac, Covaxin and Covivac vaccines (FOI 21/1058)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on Lenzilumab being considered for treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (FOI 21/1059)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on access to documents for the product Stelara (Ustekinumab) (FOI 21/961, FOI 21/1021 and FOI 21/1066)

HTML

Details

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 13 September 2021

Published 17 January 2022

COVID-19 vaccinations

Book your coronavirus vaccination and booster dose on the NHS website