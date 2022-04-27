FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 11 October 2021

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 11 October 2021

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
27 April 2022

Documents

Freedom of Information request on the list of side effect options on the yellow card reporting scheme (FOI 21/1042)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on sars cov2 pcr testing kits (FOI 21/1050)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the number of yellow card reports received from 2017-2021 (FOI 21/1055)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the approval of the PCR testing kits for COVID-19 (FOI 21/1096)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the death statistics following the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/1111)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the marketing authorisation applications for Ronapreve and Veklury (FOI 21/1113)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the clinical trial documents for Cosentyx (FOI 21/1115)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on clinical and non-clinical documents for Orobalin 1mg Tablets (FOI 21/1119)

HTML

FOI 21-1119-1

PDF, 5.29 MB, 21 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI 21-1119-2

PDF, 894 KB, 36 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request on the clinical trial documents for Cosentyx (FOI 21/1120)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the celebrity advertisement of the COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 21/1123)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions reported from B.Braun: HISTOACRYL BLUE / LAPFIX / PROSET OFX (FOI 21/1128)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on documentation used to approve testing kits (FOI 21/858)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on medicines that will be withdrawn from Northern Ireland after the grace period (FOI 21/1013)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions following breast implants since 2020 (FOI 21/1054)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the RMP of Blenrep and Kadcyla (FOI 21/1056)

HTML

FOI 21-1056-1

PDF, 6.06 MB, 865 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI 21-1056-2

PDF, 1.06 MB, 101 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request on the adverse reactions reported via the yellow card scheme (FOI 21/1067)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions reported to any vaccine for child immunisation in Gibraltar (FOI 21/1131)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the summary minute for the Commission on Human Medicines meetings (FOI 21/1038)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on individuals with parathesia developing a blood clot following the COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 21/1060)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the Risk Management Plan for Flolan (FOI 21/1073)

HTML

FOI 21-1073-6

PDF, 1.86 MB, 217 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request on the approved paediatric investigation plan agreed for remdesivir (FOI 21/1134)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the MHRA pay review (FOI 21/1117)

HTML

FOI 21-1117-1

PDF, 21.5 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request on the manufacturers list of excipients for the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/1140)

HTML

Details

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 11 October 2021

Published 27 April 2022

Related content