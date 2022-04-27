Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 11 October 2021
Documents
FOI 21-1119-1
PDF, 5.29 MB, 21 pages
FOI 21-1119-2
PDF, 894 KB, 36 pages
FOI 21-1056-1
PDF, 6.06 MB, 865 pages
FOI 21-1056-2
PDF, 1.06 MB, 101 pages
FOI 21-1073-6
PDF, 1.86 MB, 217 pages
FOI 21-1117-1
PDF, 21.5 KB, 2 pages
Details
