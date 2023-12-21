FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 11 July 2022

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
21 December 2023

Freedom of Information request on the data and studies relating to the COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 22/711)

Freedom of Information request on Medical Devices and submissions via the IRAS portal (FOI 22/739)

Freedom of Information request on the full copy of Version 3 of the Wholesale Dealer's Authorisation held by KSL (FOI 22/750)

FOI-22-750-1

Freedom of Information request on the ingredients list for the flu vaccines from 2017-2022 (FOI 22/759)

Freedom of Information request on yellow card report data for COVID-19 vaccines in Guernsey (FOI 22/761)

FOI-22-761-1

FOI-22-761-2

FOI-22-761-3

FOI-22-761-4

FOI-22-761-5

Freedom of Information request on adverse reports submitted regarding Atrium Medical Corporation’s hernia mesh products (FOI 22/768)

Freedom of Information request on the risk management plan for product Tecfidera (FOI 22/781)

FOI-22-781-1

Freedom of Information request on the professional misconduct accusations within the MHRA (FOI 22/814)

Freedom of Information request on yellow card reports submitted by the Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (FOI 22/782)

Freedom of Information request on the specific adverse reaction follow-up questionnaires for Tecfidera (FOI 22/813)

FOI-22-813-1

Freedom of Information request on the adverse reactions reported following the COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 22/433))

FOI-22-433-1

Freedom of Information request on the full email exchange for CSC 23485 and the original version of the Public Assessment Report linked to CSC 23485 (FOI 22/705)

Freedom of Information request on yellow card report data for COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 22/775)

Freedom of Information request on the product Remdesivir (FOI 22/789)

Freedom of Information request on the clinical and non-clinical data for Diazepam Desitin 5 mg & 10mg Rectal solution (FOI 22/795 & FOI 22/796)

Freedom of Information request on the Assessment reports for AmBisome (FOI 22/802)

FOI-22-802-1

FOI-22-802-2

