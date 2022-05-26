Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 1 November 2021

FOI release

Freedom of Information request on the current progress of the Pfizer vaccines for those under 12 years (FOI 21/1168)

Freedom of Information request on electronic copies of the risk management plan and Modules 2.5, 2.7.3 and 2.7.4 of the marketing authorisation application submitted to the MHRA for sotorasib (Lumakras), under Project Orbis ( FOI 21/1084)

Freedom of Information request on information on yellow cards for Histoacryl Glue rather than brand specific (FOI 21/1132)

Freedom of Information request on the manufacturing process of vaccines (FOI 21/1190)

Freedom of Information request on what the chimpanzee adenovirus used for in the the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine (FOI 21/1174)

Freedom of Information request on the electronic listing of all inspections conducted in the last 3 months (FOI 21/1112)

Freedom of Information request based on FOI from 22nd October 2021 (FOI 21/1911)

Freedom of Information request on the data from MHRA database on the number of Yellow Cards reported and the names of medications reported on the Yellow Cards from Northampton General Hospital in the last 2 years ( FOI 21/1125)

Freedom of Information request on FOI already provided on 12th October and 22nd October (FOI 21/1192)

Freedom of information request on updating the Regulation 174 authorisations for the COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and AstraZeneca in relation to booster doses (FOI 21/1157)

Freedom of Information request on dcvaxl from northwest biotechnology, which are not currently authorised for use (FOI 21-1178)

Freedom of Information request on Yellow Card data relating to COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 21/1109)

Freedom of Information request on the Pharmacovigilance Inspection Report

Freedom of Information request on the independent laboratory reports detailing the analysis of the ingredients of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines (FOI 21/1129)

Freedom of Information request on a copy of questionnaire for cardiac AEs (associated with PR interval prolongation) as described in the RMP v 15.1 (12-May 2020) for the originator product Vimpat (lacosamide) UCB Pharma ( FOI 21/1145)

Freedom of Information request on the UK Public Assessment Report for the COVID-19 vaccine Pfizer/BioNTech (FOI 21/1158)

Freedom of Information request on the current progress of the Covaxin vaccine by Indian company - Bharat Biotech, which is not currently authorised for use ( FOI 21/1167)

Freedom of Information request on MHRA reports of fatal events in patients who have received a COVID-19 vaccine reports of fatal events in patients who have received a COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 21/1173)

Freedom of Information request on weekly summary of Yellow Card reports (FOI 21/1175)

Freedom of Information request on a copy of the non-clinical overview/expert report and clinical overview/expert report that was submitted for Melatonin 1mg/ml oral solution (PL 41344/0050)- (FOI 21/1041)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21/1041-1)

PDF, 3.67 MB, 92 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1041-2)

PDF, 1.51 MB, 50 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1084-1)

PDF, 2.23 MB, 96 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1084-2)

PDF, 1.7 MB, 81 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1084-3)

PDF, 1.87 MB, 107 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1084- 4)

PDF, 1.85 MB, 297 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1145-1)

PDF, 107 KB, 7 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI FOI 21/1118-1)

PDF, 6.3 MB, 29 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21/1125-1)

PDF, 49.2 KB, 3 pages

