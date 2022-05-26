Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 1 November 2021
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 1 November 2021
Documents
Freedom of Information request (FOI 21/1041-1)
PDF, 3.67 MB, 92 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1041-2)
PDF, 1.51 MB, 50 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1084-1)
PDF, 2.23 MB, 96 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1084-2)
PDF, 1.7 MB, 81 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1084-3)
PDF, 1.87 MB, 107 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1084- 4)
PDF, 1.85 MB, 297 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1145-1)
PDF, 107 KB, 7 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Freedom of Information request (FOI FOI 21/1118-1)
PDF, 6.3 MB, 29 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Freedom of Information request (FOI 21/1125-1)
PDF, 49.2 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 1 November 2021