Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA: 8 January 2024
Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for 8 January 2024.
Documents
FOI 23/958 - attachment 2
PDF, 255 KB, 14 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/958 - attachment 1
MS PowerPoint Presentation, 2.89 MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/958
PDF, 242 KB, 11 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/960
PDF, 172 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/961
PDF, 204 KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/962
PDF, 128 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/964
PDF, 300 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/965
PDF, 176 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/966
PDF, 155 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/967
PDF, 128 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/969
PDF, 104 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/970 - attachment 1
PDF, 569 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/970
PDF, 35.5 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/979 - attachment 1
PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/979
PDF, 129 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/979 - attachment 2
PDF, 48.8 KB, 29 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/980 - attachment 1
PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/980
PDF, 176 KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/980 - attachment 2
PDF, 104 KB, 47 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/983 & FOI 23/981
PDF, 92.1 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/985
PDF, 206 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/990
PDF, 179 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/996
PDF, 99.4 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/105
PDF, 115 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/026
PDF, 197 KB, 5 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details
Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for 8 January 2024.