Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA: 6 May 2024
Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for 6 May 2024.
Documents
FOI 2024/00029
PDF, 613 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 2024/00037
PDF, 222 KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 2024/00040
PDF, 175 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 2024/00046
PDF, 133 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 2024/00050
PDF, 171 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 2024/00056
PDF, 174 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 2024/00059
PDF, 281 KB, 5 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 2024/00071
PDF, 255 KB, 5 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 2024/00077
PDF, 172 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/252 - attachment 1
PDF, 374 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/252 - attachment 2
PDF, 653 KB, 11 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/252
PDF, 114 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/252 - attachment 3
PDF, 1.73 MB, 8 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/252 - attachment 4
PDF, 1.27 MB, 25 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/252 - attachment 5
PDF, 330 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/252 - attachment 6
PDF, 4.03 MB, 37 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/252 - attachment 7
PDF, 346 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/340
PDF, 104 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/342 - attachment 1
PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/342
PDF, 147 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/345
PDF, 103 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/349 - attachment 1
ZIP, 4.8 MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/349
PDF, 146 KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/352
PDF, 139 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/355
PDF, 232 KB, 7 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/365
PDF, 147 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/439
PDF, 141 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details
Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for 6 May 2024.