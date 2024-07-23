Transparency data

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA: 4 March 2024

23 July 2024

Documents

FOI 24/118

PDF, 116 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI 24/119 & FOI 24/121

PDF, 230 KB, 6 pages

FOI 24/127

PDF, 160 KB, 3 pages

FOI 24/129

PDF, 157 KB, 3 pages

FOI 24/132 & foi 24/133

PDF, 197 KB, 7 pages

FOI 24/134

PDF, 128 KB, 2 pages

FOI 24/136

PDF, 135 KB, 3 pages

FOI 24/137

PDF, 171 KB, 4 pages

FOI 24/138

PDF, 167 KB, 3 pages

FOI 24/140

PDF, 112 KB, 2 pages

FOI 24/140 - attachment 1

PDF, 17.7 KB, 4 pages

FOI 24/147

PDF, 143 KB, 2 pages

FOI 24/148

PDF, 134 KB, 2 pages

FOI 24/149

PDF, 167 KB, 3 pages

FOI 24/153

PDF, 108 KB, 1 page

FOI 24/155

PDF, 117 KB, 1 page

FOI 24/156

PDF, 112 KB, 3 pages

FOI 24/156 - attachment 1

PDF, 13.3 KB, 1 page

FOI 24/157

PDF, 131 KB, 3 pages

FOI 24/162

PDF, 151 KB, 2 pages

FOI 24/175

PDF, 108 KB, 3 pages

FOI 24/179

PDF, 154 KB, 2 pages

FOI 24/221

PDF, 106 KB, 3 pages

FOI 24/224

PDF, 74.1 KB, 1 page

FOI 24/242

PDF, 114 KB, 1 page

Details

Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for 4 March 2024.

