Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA: 29 April 2024
Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for 29 April 2024.
Documents
FOI 24/307 - attachment 1
PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages
FOI 24/307
PDF, 112 KB, 4 pages
FOI 24/307 - attachment 2
PDF, 91.8 KB, 44 pages
FOI 24/307 - attachment 3
PDF, 74.2 KB, 38 pages
FOI 24/307 - attachment 4
PDF, 45.9 KB, 26 pages
FOI 24/307 - attachment 5
PDF, 42 KB, 26 pages
FOI 24/307 - attachment 6
PDF, 31.3 KB, 22 pages
FOI 24/315
PDF, 160 KB, 2 pages
FOI 24/316
PDF, 133 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/321
PDF, 91.1 KB, 1 page
FOI 24/322
PDF, 119 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/331
PDF, 185 KB, 4 pages
Details
