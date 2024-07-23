Transparency data

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA: 25 March 2024

Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for 25 March 2024.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
23 July 2024

Documents

FOI 24/115

PDF, 131 KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI 24/115 - attachment 1

PDF, 350 KB, 45 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/115 - attachment 2

PDF, 5.51 MB, 62 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/115 - attachment 3

PDF, 3.1 MB, 26 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/115 - attachment 4

PDF, 2.61 MB, 31 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/115 - attachment 5

PDF, 5.42 MB, 54 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/115 - attachment 6

PDF, 1.09 MB, 4 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/196

PDF, 166 KB, 5 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/197

PDF, 101 KB, 6 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/197 - attachment 1

PDF, 72.3 KB, 37 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/199

PDF, 215 KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/201 - attachment 1

PDF, 533 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/201

PDF, 194 KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/202

PDF, 145 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/202 - attachment 1

PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/202 - attachment 2

PDF, 53.7 KB, 31 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/202 - attachment 3

PDF, 52.7 KB, 32 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/204

PDF, 637 KB, 6 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/205

PDF, 152 KB, 4 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/207

PDF, 48.3 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/208

PDF, 120 KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/209

PDF, 100 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/209 - attachment 1

PDF, 588 KB, 43 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/209 - attachment 2

PDF, 261 KB, 49 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/209 - attachment 3

PDF, 68 KB, 16 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/210

PDF, 86.8 KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/211

PDF, 202 KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/212

PDF, 142 KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/216

PDF, 189 KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/217

PDF, 133 KB, 4 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/217 - attachment 1

PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/217 - attachment 2

PDF, 44.9 KB, 25 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/218

PDF, 93.6 KB, 5 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/220

PDF, 107 KB, 4 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/220 - attachment 1

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 44.9 KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/227

PDF, 198 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/231

PDF, 144 KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/234

PDF, 176 KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/238

PDF, 181 KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/256

PDF, 203 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/265

PDF, 129 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/279

PDF, 1.02 MB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/285

PDF, 64.9 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/303

PDF, 88.7 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/304

PDF, 173 KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
Details

Updates to this page

Published 23 July 2024

