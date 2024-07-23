Transparency data

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA: 22 April 2024

Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for 22 April 2024.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
23 July 2024

Documents

PDF, 163 KB, 4 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI 24/281

PDF, 93.3 KB, 1 page

FOI 24/282

PDF, 163 KB, 4 pages

FOI 24/283

PDF, 156 KB, 3 pages

FOI 24/289

PDF, 188 KB, 4 pages

FOI 24/294

PDF, 197 KB, 4 pages

FOI 24/296 - attachment 1

PDF, 301 KB, 5 pages

FOI 24/296 - attachment 2

PDF, 138 KB, 7 pages

FOI 24/296

PDF, 137 KB, 4 pages

FOI 24/300

PDF, 151 KB, 3 pages

FOI 24/301

PDF, 189 KB, 5 pages

FOI 24/308

PDF, 200 KB, 4 pages

FOI 24/310

PDF, 167 KB, 3 pages

FOI 24/381

PDF, 137 KB, 2 pages

Details

