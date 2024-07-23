Transparency data

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA: 19 February 2024

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
23 July 2024

Documents

FOI 24/065 - attachment 1

PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages

FOI 24/065

PDF, 90.6 KB, 2 pages

FOI 24/071 attachment 1

PDF, 73.2 KB, 38 pages

FOI 24/071

PDF, 209 KB, 4 pages

FOI 24/073, FOI 24/076, FOI 24/077, FOI 24/078 & FOI 24/079

PDF, 141 KB, 3 pages

FOI 24/075

PDF, 466 KB, 9 pages

FOI 24/082

PDF, 209 KB, 5 pages

FOI 24/083 - attachment 1

PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages

FOI 24/083

PDF, 90.9 KB, 2 pages

FOI 24/083 - attachment 2

PDF, 11.8 KB, 7 pages

FOI 24/084

PDF, 230 KB, 5 pages

FOI 24/085 - attachment 1

PDF, 23 MB, 111 pages

FOI 24/085

PDF, 232 KB, 3 pages

FOI 24/087

PDF, 129 KB, 2 pages

FOI 24/088

PDF, 176 KB, 3 pages

FOI 24/091

PDF, 99.7 KB, 2 pages

FOI 24/092

PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages

FOI 24/093

PDF, 252 KB, 4 pages

FOI 24/108

PDF, 150 KB, 2 pages

FOI 24/111

PDF, 116 KB, 2 pages

FOI 24/114

PDF, 163 KB, 4 pages

FOI 24/125

PDF, 138 KB, 3 pages

FOI 24/130

PDF, 111 KB, 4 pages

FOI 24/131

PDF, 91.4 KB, 2 pages

FOI 24/141

PDF, 161 KB, 2 pages

FOI 24/165

PDF, 99.2 KB, 2 pages

FOI 24/165 - attachment 1

PDF, 222 KB, 2 pages

FOI 24/165 - attachment 2

PDF, 1.36 MB, 2 pages

FOI 24/165 - attachment 3

PDF, 1.6 MB, 2 pages

FOI 24/165 - attachment 4

PDF, 698 KB, 2 pages

FOI 24/165 - attachment 5

PDF, 1.25 MB, 2 pages

FOI 24/165 - attachment 6

PDF, 1.36 MB, 2 pages

FOI 24/165 - attachment 7

PDF, 243 KB, 2 pages

Details

Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for 19 February 2024.

Updates to this page

Published 23 July 2024

