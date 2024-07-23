Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA: 18 March 2024
Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for 18 March 2024.
Documents
FOI 24/095
PDF, 143 KB, 2 pages
FOI 24/168
PDF, 136 KB, 2 pages
FOI 24/169
PDF, 92.6 KB, 2 pages
FOI 24/169 - attachment 1
PDF, 48.1 KB, 2 pages
FOI 24/170
PDF, 124 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/170 - attachment 1
PDF, 73.8 KB, 34 pages
FOI 24/171
PDF, 171 KB, 2 pages
FOI 24/171 - attachment 1
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 39.3 KB
FOI 24/172
PDF, 97 KB, 2 pages
FOI 24/172 - attachment 1
PDF, 131 KB, 2 pages
FOI 24/174
PDF, 138 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/174 - attachment 1
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 54 KB
FOI 24/177
PDF, 114 KB, 2 pages
FOI 24/177 - attachment 1
PDF, 5.42 MB, 54 pages
FOI 24/177 - attachment 2
PDF, 1.09 MB, 4 pages
FOI 24/178
PDF, 111 KB, 2 pages
FOI 24/178
PDF, 129 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/178 - attachment 1
PDF, 72.6 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/178 - attachment 2
PDF, 76.1 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/181
PDF, 124 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/181 - attachment 1
PDF, 49.8 KB, 29 pages
FOI 24/181 & FOI 24/183
PDF, 133 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/184
PDF, 127 KB, 4 pages
FOI 24/185
PDF, 76.9 KB, 6 pages
FOI 24/186
PDF, 144 KB, 2 pages
FOI 24/188
PDF, 97 KB, 2 pages
FOI 24/188 - attachment 1
PDF, 1.23 MB, 131 pages
FOI 24/190
PDF, 190 KB, 5 pages
FOI 24/191
PDF, 202 KB, 2 pages
FOI 24/191 - attachment 1
PDF, 183 KB, 41 pages
FOI 24/193
PDF, 122 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/193 - attachment 1
PDF, 196 KB, 21 pages
FOI 24/194
PDF, 162 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/200
PDF, 125 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/203
PDF, 96.2 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/213
PDF, 168 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/226
PDF, 128 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/228 & FOI 24/229
PDF, 122 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/230
PDF, 143 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/235
PDF, 111 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/241
PDF, 161 KB, 2 pages
FOI 24/243
PDF, 137 KB, 2 pages
FOI 24/257
PDF, 162 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/271
PDF, 153 KB, 2 pages
FOI 24/272
PDF, 125 KB, 2 pages
Details
