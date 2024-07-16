Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA: 15 January 2024
Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for 15 January 2024.
Documents
FOI 23/1001
PDF, 257 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/1017
PDF, 51.9 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/895
PDF, 189 KB, 6 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/901
PDF, 219 KB, 5 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/972
PDF, 48.7 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/973
PDF, 131 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/973 - attachment 1
PDF, 124 KB, 12 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/976 - attachments
ZIP, 18.2 MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/976
PDF, 149 KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/984
PDF, 135 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/987
PDF, 176 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/988
PDF, 99.2 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/989
PDF, 128 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/992
PDF, 194 KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/993
PDF, 140 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/997
PDF, 171 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/998
PDF, 213 KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/007
PDF, 170 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 24/011
PDF, 170 KB, 6 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details
Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for 15 January 2024.