Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA: 15 April 2024
Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for 15 April 2024.
Documents
FOI 24/266
PDF, 140 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/267
PDF, 141 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/267 - attachment 1
PDF, 39.5 KB, 1 page
FOI 24/273 - attachment 1
PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages
FOI 24/273
PDF, 217 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/273 - attachment 2
PDF, 59.6 KB, 33 pages
FOI 24/274
PDF, 191 KB, 2 pages
FOI 24/275
PDF, 100 KB, 2 pages
FOI 24/275 - attachment 1
PDF, 408 KB, 27 pages
FOI 24/277
PDF, 53.9 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/278
PDF, 166 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/286
PDF, 189 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/290
PDF, 122 KB, 1 page
FOI 24/305
PDF, 704 KB, 6 pages
FOI 24/319
PDF, 137 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/319 - attachment 1
PDF, 47.1 KB, 28 pages
FOI 24/329
PDF, 661 KB, 5 pages
FOI 24/358
PDF, 103 KB, 1 page
Details
