Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA: 12 February 2024
Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for 12 February 2024.
Documents
FOI 24/050
PDF, 223 KB, 5 pages
FOI 24/051
PDF, 112 KB, 2 pages
FOI 24/051 - attachment 1
PDF, 436 KB, 20 pages
FOI 24/052
PDF, 186 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/053 - attachment 1
PDF, 123 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/053
PDF, 160 KB, 2 pages
FOI 24/053 - attachment 2
PDF, 11.3 MB, 79 pages
FOI 24/054
PDF, 109 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/054 & 24/056 - attachment 1
PDF, 56.6 KB, 31 pages
FOI 24/056
PDF, 109 KB, 3 pages
PDF, 56.6 KB, 31 pages
FOI 24/058
PDF, 172 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/059
PDF, 125 KB, 2 pages
FOI 24/060
PDF, 446 KB, 2 pages
FOI 24/063
PDF, 232 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/066
PDF, 122 KB, 4 pages
FOI 24/080
PDF, 159 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/086
PDF, 100 KB, 2 pages
FOI 24/094
PDF, 130 KB, 4 pages
FOI 24/097
PDF, 139 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/106
PDF, 88.5 KB, 2 pages
FOI 24/116 - attachment 1
PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages
FOI 24/116
PDF, 97.7 KB, 2 pages
FOI 24/126
PDF, 130 KB, 2 pages
FOI 24/128
PDF, 175 KB, 2 pages
FOI 24/144
PDF, 246 KB, 1 page
FOI 24/145
PDF, 132 KB, 1 page
Details
