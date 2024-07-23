Transparency data

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA: 1 to 4 February 2024

Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for 1 to 4 February 2024.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
23 July 2024

Documents

FOI 24/018

PDF, 182 KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI 24/019

PDF, 82.4 KB, 1 page

FOI 24/020

PDF, 247 KB, 2 pages

FOI 24/022

PDF, 189 KB, 3 pages

FOI 24/023

PDF, 123 KB, 3 pages

FOI 24/024

PDF, 143 KB, 3 pages

FOI 24/027

PDF, 130 KB, 2 pages

FOI 24/029

PDF, 112 KB, 3 pages

FOI 24/030

PDF, 89.1 KB, 2 pages

FOI 24/030 - attachment 1

PDF, 135 KB, 5 pages

FOI 24/034

PDF, 114 KB, 3 pages

FOI 24/036

PDF, 107 KB, 2 pages

FOI 24/046

PDF, 164 KB, 3 pages

FOI 24/046 - attachment 1

PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages

FOI 24/074

PDF, 139 KB, 2 pages

FOI 24/089

PDF, 50.5 KB, 2 pages

FOI 24/090

PDF, 120 KB, 3 pages

FOI 24/090 - attachment 1

PDF, 115 KB, 2 pages

FOI 24/096

PDF, 131 KB, 2 pages

Details

