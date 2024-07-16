Transparency data

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA: 1 January 2024

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
16 July 2024

Documents

FOI 23/934

PDF, 16.3 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/940

PDF, 112 KB, 3 pages

FOI 23/941

PDF, 64.7 KB, 5 pages

FOI 23/942

PDF, 199 KB, 4 pages

FOI 23/942 - Attachment 1

PDF, 21.8 KB, 5 pages

FOI 23/942 - Attachment 2

PDF, 29.7 KB, 8 pages

FOI 23/942 - Attachment 3

PDF, 34.9 KB, 6 pages

FOI 23/942 - Attachment 4

PDF, 522 KB, 4 pages

FOI 23/943 - Attachment 1

PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/943

PDF, 156 KB, 3 pages

FOI 23/943 - Attachment 2

PDF, 69.5 KB, 35 pages

FOI 23/943 - Attachment 3

PDF, 50.2 KB, 28 pages

FOI 23/943 - Attachment 4

PDF, 108 KB, 48 pages

FOI 23/947 - Attachment 1

PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/947

PDF, 146 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/947 - Attachment 2

PDF, 48.8 KB, 29 pages

FOI 23/959

PDF, 132 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/982

PDF, 137 KB, 3 pages

FOI 24/008

PDF, 137 KB, 2 pages

Details

Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for 1 January 2024.

