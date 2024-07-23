Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA: 1 April 2024
Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for 1 April 2024.
Documents
FOI 24/214
PDF, 201 KB, 5 pages
FOI 24/215
PDF, 95.4 KB, 2 pages
FOI 24/222
PDF, 141 KB, 4 pages
FOI 24/225
PDF, 139 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/232
PDF, 157 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/233
PDF, 148 KB, 4 pages
FOI 24/236
PDF, 103 KB, 2 pages
FOI 24/237
PDF, 138 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/239
PDF, 176 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/239 - attachment 1
PDF, 109 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/240
PDF, 68.5 KB, 1 page
FOI 24/247
PDF, 95 KB, 1 page
FOI 24/318
PDF, 128 KB, 3 pages
FOI 24/323
PDF, 138 KB, 2 pages
FOI 24/323 - attachment 1
PDF, 23.3 KB, 7 pages
Details
