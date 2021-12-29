Policy paper

Free face coverings and visors to charities scheme

The provision of free face coverings and visors for charities under the NAVCA umbrella between 1 July 2021 and 1 August 2021.

Department of Health and Social Care
29 December 2021

Applies to England

Free face coverings and visors to charities scheme

To protect public health and facilitate compliance with face coverings guidance, the government is providing a free supply of face coverings and visors to charities in England, under the National Association for Voluntary and Community Action (NAVCA) umbrella, to be used as a contingency supply by staff, volunteers and visitors.

The purpose of this scheme is to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The scheme was active between 1 July 2021 and 1 August 2021.

