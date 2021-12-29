Free face coverings and visors to charities scheme
The provision of free face coverings and visors for charities under the NAVCA umbrella between 1 July 2021 and 1 August 2021.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
To protect public health and facilitate compliance with face coverings guidance, the government is providing a free supply of face coverings and visors to charities in England, under the National Association for Voluntary and Community Action (NAVCA) umbrella, to be used as a contingency supply by staff, volunteers and visitors.
The purpose of this scheme is to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The scheme was active between 1 July 2021 and 1 August 2021.