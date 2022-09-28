Policy paper

Framework agreement between DHSC and Health Education England 2022 to 2025

Describes the working relationship between the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and Health Education England (HEE).

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
28 September 2022

Documents

Framework agreement between Department of Health and Social Care and Health Education England 2022 to 2025

HTML

Details

The framework agreement defines how the Department of Health and Social Care and Health Education England will work together to serve patients, the public and the taxpayer. It sets out roles, responsibilities, governance and accountability arrangements.

Published 28 September 2022

Related content