Framework agreement between DHSC and Health Education England 2022 to 2025
Describes the working relationship between the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and Health Education England (HEE).
The framework agreement defines how the Department of Health and Social Care and Health Education England will work together to serve patients, the public and the taxpayer. It sets out roles, responsibilities, governance and accountability arrangements.
Published 28 September 2022