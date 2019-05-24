Transparency data
Foreign & Commonwealth Office information asset register
This information asset register lists personal and non-personal information assets held by the Foreign & Commonwealth Office in the UK.
The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) information asset register (IAR) is a table of information listing the important datasets that the department is responsible for. These dataset assets are protected and managed in line with Cabinet Office guidance on security.
Some assets have been excluded from the published list where Freedom of Information (FOI) exclusions apply. The register is reviewed on a regular basis and updates will be published to reflect changes.
Information held by the FCO that could affect security, personal and commercially sensitive data may not be released and/or may be subject to FOI restrictions.