Guidance
Defence food quality standard
A guide to the minimum quality criteria to be met by contractors supplying food and drink products for the UK armed forces worldwide.
Documents
Details
‘Food quality standard’ is issued by the Defence Fuel and Foods Services team, under delegated authority from Defence Equipment and Support on behalf of the Ministry of Defence (MOD).
Published 1 December 2011
Last updated 15 August 2018 + show all updates
Last updated 15 August 2018 + show all updates
- Updated the Defence food services: food quality standard with version 13.
- Added version 12.
- Added updated version due to further amendments.
- Updated the defence food standard to version 11.
- Updated the 'Food quality standard' document to the latest revised version.
- First published.