FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 9 March 2020

Request for information to obtain a copy of the whole contract with Messrs Brightwells regarding the storage and disposal of MOD equipment
Ref: 2019/13541 PDF, 442KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the UK government spend or budget related to the Tactical Hearing Protection System Program between 2013 and 2020
Ref: 2019/12372 PDF, 803KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Agility GRMS MOD contract for removals
Ref: 2019/13097 PDF, 2.05MB, 10 pages
Information regarding how many vehicles do Ministry of Defence Police own or lease
Ref: 2019/12652 PDF, 87.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding number of AFO’s and female AFO’s there are in the force and their age groups
Ref: 2019/12371 PDF, 88.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of sexual offences made to the police force broken down by ethnicity between 2015 to 2020
Ref: 2019/11612 PDF, 104KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the amount of money the police force spent on body-worn cameras (BWC) in 2017 to 2018 and 2013 to 2014
Ref: 2019/12382 PDF, 90.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding results data for the PRMC course held at CTCRM Lympstone between 10 to 13 December 2019
Ref: 2019/13529 PDF, 80.8KB, 4 pages
Information regarding results data for the PRMC course held at CTCRM Lympstone between 3 to 6 December 2019
Ref: 2019/13416 PDF, 80.9KB, 4 pages
Information regarding results data for the PRMC course held at CTCRM Lympstone between 26 to 29 November 2019
Ref: 2019/13414 PDF, 84.2KB, 4 pages
Information regarding results data for the PRMC course held at CTCRM Lympstone between 19 to 22 November 2019
Ref: 2019/13413 PDF, 83.8KB, 4 pages
Information regarding results data for the PRMC course held at CTCRM Lympstone between 12 to 15 November 2019
Ref: 2019/ 13412 PDF, 83.9KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the form titled Medical conditions that preclude entry
Ref: 2018/15968 PDF, 3.02MB, 6 pages
Information regarding whether the RAF retain flying logbooks of post war aircrew who have left the service through retirement or death
Ref: 2019/09380 PDF, 5.24MB, 2 pages
Information regarding RAF Police Squadron Leaders since 1 January 2005
Ref: 2019/04352 PDF, 5.09MB, 3 pages
Information regarding the statistics for the financial year of 2017 and 2018 of pay to RAF Air Cadets
Ref: 2019/03223 PDF, 2.65MB, 3 pages
Request for information regarding details of all RAF, AAC and Royal Navy aircraft currently in the forward fleet and in the sustainment fleet
Ref: 2019/13255 PDF, 66.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the house at 5 Prothero Road and the factory unit
Ref: 2019/12921 PDF, 2.31MB, 2 pages
Information regarding how much energy is used within the MOD building between 2018 to 2019
Ref: 2019/12818 PDF, 3.05MB, 2 pages
Request for information regarding AESP or similar other material covering tent assembly instructions and maintenance for the tent shelter GS 18x24
Ref: 2019/13197 PDF, 39.3MB, 70 pages
Information regarding weapons, munitions and other hardware stolen in the last year
Ref: 2019/12854 PDF, 407KB, 4 pages
