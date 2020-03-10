FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 9 March 2020

FOI release

Request for information on copies of all editions of the Defence Council Publication Catalogue of Ordnance Stores and Ammunition section CG for 1960 to 1985

Ref: 2019/13199 PDF, 1.02MB, 4 pages

Request for information to obtain a copy of the whole contract with Messrs Brightwells regarding the storage and disposal of MOD equipment

Ref: 2019/13541 PDF, 442KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the UK government spend or budget related to the Tactical Hearing Protection System Program between 2013 and 2020

Ref: 2019/12372 PDF, 803KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Agility GRMS MOD contract for removals

Ref: 2019/13097 PDF, 2.05MB, 10 pages

Information regarding how many vehicles do Ministry of Defence Police own or lease

Ref: 2019/12652 PDF, 87.6KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the full costing of spending the complement of MOD police from HMNB Devonport to train in the new weapon systems with home office police in West Midlands and Northumbria

Ref: 2019/12305 PDF, 90.7KB, 2 pages

Information regarding number of AFO’s and female AFO’s there are in the force and their age groups

Ref: 2019/12371 PDF, 88.6KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of sexual offences made to the police force broken down by ethnicity between 2015 to 2020

Ref: 2019/11612 PDF, 104KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the amount of money the police force spent on body-worn cameras (BWC) in 2017 to 2018 and 2013 to 2014

Ref: 2019/12382 PDF, 90.2KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of times officers have been called to deal with criminal incidents at schools and the types of crimes recorded on school premises between 2016 to 2019

Ref: 2019/12116 PDF, 87.2KB, 2 pages

Information regarding number of reports, records and charges made relating to revenge porn to the force between 2016 to 2019 with the age and gender of victims

Ref: 2019/12154 PDF, 89.1KB, 2 pages

Information regarding results data for the PRMC course held at CTCRM Lympstone between 10 to 13 December 2019

Ref: 2019/13529 PDF, 80.8KB, 4 pages

Information regarding results data for the PRMC course held at CTCRM Lympstone between 3 to 6 December 2019

Ref: 2019/13416 PDF, 80.9KB, 4 pages

Information regarding results data for the PRMC course held at CTCRM Lympstone between 26 to 29 November 2019

Ref: 2019/13414 PDF, 84.2KB, 4 pages

Information regarding results data for the PRMC course held at CTCRM Lympstone between 19 to 22 November 2019

Ref: 2019/13413 PDF, 83.8KB, 4 pages

Information regarding results data for the PRMC course held at CTCRM Lympstone between 12 to 15 November 2019

Ref: 2019/ 13412 PDF, 83.9KB, 4 pages

Information regarding the form titled Medical conditions that preclude entry

Ref: 2018/15968 PDF, 3.02MB, 6 pages

Information regarding whether the RAF retain flying logbooks of post war aircrew who have left the service through retirement or death

Ref: 2019/09380 PDF, 5.24MB, 2 pages

Information regarding RAF Police Squadron Leaders since 1 January 2005

Ref: 2019/04352 PDF, 5.09MB, 3 pages

Information regarding the statistics for the financial year of 2017 and 2018 of pay to RAF Air Cadets

Ref: 2019/03223 PDF, 2.65MB, 3 pages

Information regarding how many military plot trainees are holding in the military flying training pipeline in total and the breakdown by service of navy, army and RAF

Ref: 2019/00663 PDF, 4.92MB, 3 pages

Request for information regarding the cost of fees paid by the MOD for incoming US military aircraft on stopovers and layovers at Glasgow Prestwick Airport

Ref: 2019/12083 PDF, 1.3MB, 33 pages

Request for information regarding details of all RAF, AAC and Royal Navy aircraft currently in the forward fleet and in the sustainment fleet

Ref: 2019/13255 PDF, 66.7KB, 2 pages

Information regarding total spend by Defence Infrastructure Organisation on covering and removing swimming pools at the substitute service family accommodation in the UK and overseas

Ref: 2019/13106 PDF, 2.4MB, 2 pages

Information regarding the house at 5 Prothero Road and the factory unit

Ref: 2019/12921 PDF, 2.31MB, 2 pages

Request for information regarding clarification and identification of the company name for beef supplier to the MOD in Bahrain through the MOD contractor in the country

Ref: 2019/12841 PDF, 1.53MB, 2 pages

Information regarding how much energy is used within the MOD building between 2018 to 2019

Ref: 2019/12818 PDF, 3.05MB, 2 pages

Request for information regarding AESP or similar other material covering tent assembly instructions and maintenance for the tent shelter GS 18x24

Ref: 2019/13197 PDF, 39.3MB, 70 pages

Information regarding weapons, munitions and other hardware stolen in the last year

Ref: 2019/12854 PDF, 407KB, 4 pages

