FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 8 March 2021

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 8 March 2021.

Ministry of Defence
12 March 2021

Information regarding the 2KM for army reserve

Ref: 2019/12970/05/01 PDF, 28.9KB, 1 page

Request for a list of the Honorary Colonels in the British Army and information on how they are selected

Ref: 2020/01113/13/04 PDF, 206KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the qualification level and title for Artificer courses

Ref: 2020/01519/05/04 PDF, 32KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of infantry soldiers that have applied to transfer to the REME and have been successful by rank for years 2013 to 2019

Ref: 2020/03855/13/04 PDF, 36.5KB, 2 pages

Information and questions regarding the Guide for the Early Termination Process

Ref: 2020/03793/10/04 PDF, 121KB, 2 pages

Questions regarding how many soldiers are currently serving in the 4th Battalion the Parachute Regiment

Ref: 2020/03296/05/04 PDF, 73.1KB, 2 pages

Information regarding social distancing rules and members of 32 Engineer Regiment

Ref: 2020/05170/05/04 PDF, 59.8KB, 2 pages

Information and questions regarding the opportunities which existed for AAC Islander and Defender pilots to transfer to the RAF in 2019

Ref: 2020/08457 PDF, 89.4KB, 4 pages

Request for a copy of MOD’s submission in relation to the nuclear emergency planning implications of constructing new homes in the Grazeley area (including Annexes)

Ref: 2021/01746 PDF, 21.9MB, 11 pages

Request for vehicle information on military registration AN51AA (including Annexes A-E)

Ref: 2021/00924 PDF, 2.17MB, 10 pages

Information regarding a list of vehicles operated by the MOD or its agencies including make and model, engine and fuel type, emissions class, purchase date and the agency of unit which operates the vehicle

Ref: 2021/00466 PDF, 508KB, 2 pages

Information regarding army vehicle reference KA53AA (including Annexes A-E)

Ref: 2021/00891 PDF, 2.44MB, 10 pages

Information regarding history at ex-mod Land Rover registration number 40KF86 (including Annexes A-D)

Ref: 2021/01660 PDF, 605KB, 6 pages

Information regarding James vehicle registration LM43AA (including Annexes A-D)

Ref: 2021/01476 PDF, 250KB, 6 pages

Request for chapter 18-3 of AESP 2320-D-128-512

Ref: 2021/01661 PDF, 178KB, 6 pages

Information regarding Goodyear G90 tyres fitted to Land Rover Defender TUL(HS) an d TUM(HS) vehicles

Ref: 2021/01357 PDF, 1.27MB, 10 pages

Information regarding the number of people arrested and charged by officers of your force under the Vagrancy Act 1824 in 2018, 2019, 2020

Ref: 2020/00264 PDF, 116KB, 2 pages

Information regarding reported sexual offences at school in last three years

Ref: 2021/00266 PDF, 138KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of of officers suspended with full pay over the last three financial years

Ref: 2021/00270 PDF, 134KB, 2 pages

Information regarding number of reported incidences of sexual misconduct and assault in a sports setting over the last 5 years

Ref: 2021/00303 PDF, 120KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of complaints made by staff and members of the public relating to homophobic abuse from senior officers in the last 6 years

Ref: 2021/00272 PDF, 118KB, 2 pages

Request for further policy document relating to the Consolidated Guidance and other documents which came into effect on 1 January 2020

Ref: 2020/01022 PDF, 1.96MB, 24 pages

