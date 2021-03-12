FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 8 March 2021
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 8 March 2021.
Information regarding the 2KM for army reserve
Ref: 2019/12970/05/01 PDF, 28.9KB, 1 page
Request for a list of the Honorary Colonels in the British Army and information on how they are selected
Ref: 2020/01113/13/04 PDF, 206KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the qualification level and title for Artificer courses
Ref: 2020/01519/05/04 PDF, 32KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of infantry soldiers that have applied to transfer to the REME and have been successful by rank for years 2013 to 2019
Ref: 2020/03855/13/04 PDF, 36.5KB, 2 pages
Information and questions regarding the Guide for the Early Termination Process
Ref: 2020/03793/10/04 PDF, 121KB, 2 pages
Questions regarding how many soldiers are currently serving in the 4th Battalion the Parachute Regiment
Ref: 2020/03296/05/04 PDF, 73.1KB, 2 pages
Information regarding social distancing rules and members of 32 Engineer Regiment
Ref: 2020/05170/05/04 PDF, 59.8KB, 2 pages
Information and questions regarding the opportunities which existed for AAC Islander and Defender pilots to transfer to the RAF in 2019
Ref: 2020/08457 PDF, 89.4KB, 4 pages
Request for vehicle information on military registration AN51AA (including Annexes A-E)
Ref: 2021/00924 PDF, 2.17MB, 10 pages
Information regarding army vehicle reference KA53AA (including Annexes A-E)
Ref: 2021/00891 PDF, 2.44MB, 10 pages
Information regarding history at ex-mod Land Rover registration number 40KF86 (including Annexes A-D)
Ref: 2021/01660 PDF, 605KB, 6 pages
Information regarding James vehicle registration LM43AA (including Annexes A-D)
Ref: 2021/01476 PDF, 250KB, 6 pages
Request for chapter 18-3 of AESP 2320-D-128-512
Ref: 2021/01661 PDF, 178KB, 6 pages
Information regarding Goodyear G90 tyres fitted to Land Rover Defender TUL(HS) an d TUM(HS) vehicles
Ref: 2021/01357 PDF, 1.27MB, 10 pages
Information regarding the number of people arrested and charged by officers of your force under the Vagrancy Act 1824 in 2018, 2019, 2020
Ref: 2020/00264 PDF, 116KB, 2 pages
Information regarding reported sexual offences at school in last three years
Ref: 2021/00266 PDF, 138KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of of officers suspended with full pay over the last three financial years
Ref: 2021/00270 PDF, 134KB, 2 pages
Information regarding number of reported incidences of sexual misconduct and assault in a sports setting over the last 5 years
Ref: 2021/00303 PDF, 120KB, 2 pages
Request for further policy document relating to the Consolidated Guidance and other documents which came into effect on 1 January 2020
Ref: 2020/01022 PDF, 1.96MB, 24 pages
