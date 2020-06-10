FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 8 June 2020
Documents
Information regarding further service in the RAF SNCO ATC trade for new entrants
Ref: 2020/01515 PDF, 472KB, 3 pages
Information regarding further service for a male in the rank of Flt Sgt with 27 and 30 years’ experience
Ref: 2020/01511 PDF, 503KB, 3 pages
Information regarding further service in the RAF Regiment trade for SAC with 8 years of service
Ref: 2020/00959 PDF, 452KB, 3 pages
Information further service in the Aircraft Technician (Mechanical) trade for a male new entrant
Ref: 2020/00932 PDF, 473KB, 3 pages
Information regarding further service in the logistics branch for a new entrant
Ref: 2019/13790 PDF, 436KB, 3 pages
Information regarding further service in the RAF Regiment for a Regiment Officer in the rank of Squadron Leader with 13 years’ service
Ref: 2019/13561 PDF, 417KB, 3 pages
Information regarding pertinent statistics for Logistics (supplier) TG18 trade from 2010 to 2019
Ref: 2019/13505 PDF, 535KB, 3 pages
Information regarding pertinent statistics for Technical and Engineering (Electrical) trade from 2010 to 2019
Ref: 2019/13138 PDF, 520KB, 3 pages
Request for a copy of the Annual Compendium of RAF Manpower Statistics 2019
Ref: 2020/01215 PDF, 2.87MB, 99 pages
Information regarding how the MOD sends mail
Ref: 2020/05585 PDF, 86.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the Nuclear Research Advisory Council receiving post
Ref: 2020/05584 and 2020/05592 PDF, 87.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the procedures currently in place for warning the public of an incoming nuclear attack on the UK
Ref: 2020/05229 PDF, 81.1KB, 2 pages
Information regarding reports of abnormal incidents with nuclear safety systems
Ref: 2020/02845 PDF, 145KB, 4 pages
Information regarding diversity statistics
Ref: 2020/05237 PDF, 212KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the percentage chance of reaching further service in the RAF Regiment for a Regiment officer with 9 years' service
Ref: 2019/11779 PDF, 5.75MB, 3 pages
Information regarding RAF Pilot statistics
Ref: 2019/11610 PDF, 5.17MB, 3 pages
Information regarding RAF statistics for: supply, storage and distribution
Ref: 2019/11442 PDF, 5.21MB, 3 pages
Details
