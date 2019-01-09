FOI release
FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 7 January 2019
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 7 January 2019
MOD working dog and horse injuries from 10 August 2016 to 10 August 2018
Ref: MDP 2018/10509 PDF, 146KB, 2 pages
Weapons and munitions lost or stolen from 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2017
Ref: HOCS 2018/03191 PDF, 679KB, 8 pages
MOD Police sick days and mental health leave from 1 April 2012 to 31 March 2018
Ref: MDP 2018/10129 PDF, 225KB, 2 pages
Pensions for family of deceased Armed Forces personnel
Ref: HOCS 2018/10099 PDF, 927KB, 12 pages
Allowance for Lower Standard of Occupation from 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/09997 PDF, 144KB, 2 pages
No information held regarding new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)
Ref: HOCS 2018/10567 PDF, 139KB, 2 pages
Viking and Vigilant Design Authorities
Ref: HOCS 2018/02051 PDF, 8.92MB, 76 pages
Army Reserve Officer daily pay scales 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019
Ref: HOCS 2018/10264 PDF, 164KB, 4 pages
Late entry Commissions into AGC and RLC from 1 January 2015 to 31 December 2017
Ref: Army 2018/05694 PDF, 109KB, 3 pages
Late entry Commissions into Royal Logistics Corps (RLC) from 1 January 2015 to 31 December 2017
Ref: Army 2018/06412 PDF, 103KB, 3 pages
LCpls transferred from a Versatile Engagement (VEng) short contract to VEng full contract to 14 May 2018
Ref: Army 2018/06574 PDF, 97.6KB, 2 pages
Army Medical Services senior officer posts from 1 January 2015 to 31 December 2017
Ref: Army 2018/05698 PDF, 108KB, 3 pages
Armed Forces pay increases 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/10270 PDF, 203KB, 2 pages
Hip morphology in the UK Armed Forces
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/07995 PDF, 657KB, 3 pages
Armed Forces deaths from 1 January 1939 to 31 December 2015
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/08409 PDF, 138KB, 2 pages
Deaths of Combined Cadet Force personnel between 1 January 1999 to 31 December 2009
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/09641 PDF, 277KB, 2 pages
Armed Forces non-freezing cold injuries from 1 April 2012 to 31 March 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/05457 PDF, 357KB, 3 pages
Non-freezing cold injury claims in Armed Forces from 1 April 2013 to 1 April 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/06825 PDF, 282KB, 3 pages
Information regarding UK Hydrographic Office digital strategy
Ref: UKHO 2018/10804 PDF, 139KB, 2 pages
How to access Army service records for deceased personnel
Ref: Army 2018/07064 PDF, 98.5KB, 2 pages
Royal Army Veterinary Corps statistics at 1 January 2018
Ref: Army 2018/07421 PDF, 99.6KB, 3 pages
Criteria for extending a Versatile Engagement (VEng) short 12-year engagement to a VEng full 24-year term at 6 June 2018
Ref: Army 2018/07557 PDF, 86.2KB, 3 pages
RAF Pilots disciplinary action from 2003 to 2006
Ref: RAF 2018/09020 PDF, 98KB, 2 pages
Information regarding F-35 Lightning II fleet
Ref: RAF 2018/10389 PDF, 58.9KB, 2 pages
Jobs at HM Naval Base Clyde from 1 April 2012 to 13 February 2018
Ref: Navy 2018/01823 PDF, 60.8KB, 2 pages
Information regarding ship wrecks from World War One
Ref: Navy 2018/04020 PDF, 101KB, 4 pages
MOD Police resignations and retirements while under investigation for misconduct from 15 December 2017 to 14 July 2018
Ref: MDP 2018/10127 PDF, 230KB, 3 pages
MOD Police investigations of Child exploitation from 1 January 2003 to 2 August 2018
Ref: MDP 2018/10293 PDF, 151KB, 2 pages
MOD Police social media communication strategies at 14 August 2018
Ref: MDP 2018/10634 PDF, 150KB, 3 pages
Incidents of bullying in MOD from 1 April 2015 to 31 March 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/10227 PDF, 175KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Mk11 depth charges between 1 April 2010 to 31 March 2016
Ref: Navy 2018/02718 PDF, 59.8KB, 2 pages
Injuries of Navy personnel at 23 April 2018
Ref: Navy 2018/05589 PDF, 78KB, 2 pages
Database information from RAF Wyton regarding Morocco from 1 January 1940 to 31 December 1960
Ref: HOCS 2018/11108 PDF, 231KB, 2 pages
Musculoskeletal Injuries in the Armed Forces from 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/09084 PDF, 459KB, 3 pages
Alcohol misuse in the Armed forces from 1 January 2017 to 31 January 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/09363 PDF, 442KB, 29 pages
Armed Forces personnel based in Scotland as at 1 April 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/09727 PDF, 429KB, 3 pages
Medical downgrades in Armed Forces from 1 December 2016 to 1 December 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/07243 PDF, 237KB, 3 pages
Armed Forces non-freezing cold injuries from 1 April 2007 to 31 March 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/09049 PDF, 430KB, 5 pages
Distinguished conduct medal awards from 1914 to 1915
Ref: HOCS 2018/10608 PDF, 138KB, 2 pages
Civil Servants in the MOD from 1 July 2016 to 1 July 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/10660 PDF, 356KB, 6 pages
In-flight entertainment on VIP RAF Voyager
Ref: RAF 2018/10897 PDF, 50.5KB, 2 pages
MOD vehicles and maintenance records at 12 September 2018
Ref: DE&S 2018/09502 PDF, 6.9MB, 20 pages
Information regarding two damaged Phenom aircraft on 3 July 2018
Ref: RAF 2018/10717 PDF, 76.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding military working animals from 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2017
Ref: Army 2018/01039 PDF, 397KB, 5 pages
Euthanized military working dogs from 1 January 2012 to 1 January 2018
Ref: Army 2018/03451 PDF, 165KB, 1 page
Information regarding retired working dogs Kevin and Dazz since 4 December 2017
Ref: Army 2018/06709 PDF, 297KB, 2 pages
Euthanised military working dogs from 1 December 2017 to 20 March 2018
Ref: Army 2018/04161 PDF, 169KB, 2 pages
Medical deployability standards in the Armed Forces at 1 April 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/15895 PDF, 207KB, 4 pages
Documents relating to the Truck Utility Medium (HS) HT W/VPK 24v
Ref: DE&S 2018/09115 PDF, 199MB, 339 pages
