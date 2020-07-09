FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 6 July 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 6 July 2020.
Documents
Information regarding the number of successful Forces Help to Buy applications foe properties with a SY postcode over the last 5 years
Ref: 2020/06125 PDF, 31.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding full list of awards or medals that Sgt G Davis is entitled to
Ref: 2020/06309 PDF, 27.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding transfers out of the Armed Forces Pension Schemes
Ref: 2020/02945 PDF, 30.1KB, 2 pages
Request for information regarding allegations of workplace bullying, sexism and racism
Ref: 2020/02584 PDF, 31.7KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the medal entitlement for the former officer and when issued 174967 Flight Lieutenant Kenneth Edwin Shardlow born 1920
Ref: 2020/02582 PDF, 31.6KB, 2 pages
Request for the Policy and Guidelines for 2018 and 2019 on Therapeutic Earnings and Unemployability Supplement
Ref: 2020/02673 PDF, 27.4KB, 2 pages
Request for further information relating to UKHO Intranet article from 25 March 2020 discussing the People Survey actions for 2020
Ref: 2020/06355 PDF, 145KB, 4 pages
Information regarding a copy of the dataset containing submitted expenses claims from 1/03/20 to 5/05/20
Ref: 2020/05380 PDF, 58.7KB, 3 pages
Information regarding how many UK service personnel were awarded the Iraq Medal after 22 May 2011
Ref: 2020/06085 PDF, 41.5KB, 3 pages
Information regarding how BAME people are treated during the MOD recruitment process
Ref: 2020/05793 PDF, 33KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many times the 'death in service payment' has been paid out since 2005
Ref: 2020/02505 PDF, 33.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the turnaround times of all SC Vetting applications since January 2018 to January 2020
Ref: 2020/02454 PDF, 36.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of bullying, unfair dismissal and sexual discrimination complaints have been made over the last three years
Ref: 2020/02624 PDF, 33.3KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the MOD's spend data
Ref: 2020/02379 PDF, 33.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Scottish MOD personnels' pay
Ref: 2020/02131 PDF, 35.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of apprentices employed by the MOD
Ref: 2020/02443 PDF, 33KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the legal title of the Middlewick firing range
Ref: 2019/09642 PDF, 2.92MB, 2 pages
Details
