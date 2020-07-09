FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 6 July 2020

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 6 July 2020.

Published 9 July 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence

Information regarding the number of pay-outs or severance packages paid out by the MOD in the past 3 years to civil servants and other officials below retirement age

Ref: 2020/04789 PDF, 34.3KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the number of successful Forces Help to Buy applications foe properties with a SY postcode over the last 5 years

Ref: 2020/06125 PDF, 31.2KB, 2 pages

Information regarding full list of awards or medals that Sgt G Davis is entitled to

Ref: 2020/06309 PDF, 27.7KB, 2 pages

Information regarding transfers out of the Armed Forces Pension Schemes

Ref: 2020/02945 PDF, 30.1KB, 2 pages

Request for information regarding allegations of workplace bullying, sexism and racism

Ref: 2020/02584 PDF, 31.7KB, 3 pages

Information regarding full medal entitlement for former RAF serviceman 626900 Oscar Aidan Joseph QUIGLEY RAF service from 1939 including the Second World War

Ref: 2020/02787 PDF, 30.6KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the medal entitlement for the former officer and when issued 174967 Flight Lieutenant Kenneth Edwin Shardlow born 1920

Ref: 2020/02582 PDF, 31.6KB, 2 pages

Request for the Policy and Guidelines for 2018 and 2019 on Therapeutic Earnings and Unemployability Supplement

Ref: 2020/02673 PDF, 27.4KB, 2 pages

Information regarding FOI from 18 May 2020 and request for the project and programmes list and IT change and transformation, operations and digital data and technology teams org chart

Ref: 2020/05818 PDF, 102KB, 1 page

Request for further information relating to UKHO Intranet article from 25 March 2020 discussing the People Survey actions for 2020

Ref: 2020/06355 PDF, 145KB, 4 pages

Information regarding a copy of the dataset containing submitted expenses claims from 1/03/20 to 5/05/20

Ref: 2020/05380 PDF, 58.7KB, 3 pages

Information regarding how many UK service personnel were awarded the Iraq Medal after 22 May 2011

Ref: 2020/06085 PDF, 41.5KB, 3 pages

Information regarding how BAME people are treated during the MOD recruitment process

Ref: 2020/05793 PDF, 33KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many times the 'death in service payment' has been paid out since 2005

Ref: 2020/02505 PDF, 33.6KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the turnaround times of all SC Vetting applications since January 2018 to January 2020

Ref: 2020/02454 PDF, 36.6KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of bullying, unfair dismissal and sexual discrimination complaints have been made over the last three years

Ref: 2020/02624 PDF, 33.3KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the MOD's spend data

Ref: 2020/02379 PDF, 33.2KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Scottish MOD personnels' pay

Ref: 2020/02131 PDF, 35.2KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of apprentices employed by the MOD

Ref: 2020/02443 PDF, 33KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the legal title of the Middlewick firing range

Ref: 2019/09642 PDF, 2.92MB, 2 pages

