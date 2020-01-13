FOI release
FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 6 January 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 6 January 2020.
Documents
Information regarding adjudication/traffic camera offence verification and mobile traffic offence report
Ref: 2019/06795 PDF, 94.8KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the number of MDP Officers granted part time or partial retirement between 1 January 2012 to 20 May 2019
Ref: 2019/06797 PDF, 91.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many people are in certain roles in the MoD Police
Ref: 2019/06708 PDF, 94.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding a deployment by the MoD Police to Babcock dockyard between 2 April to 23 May 2019
Ref: 2019/06559 PDF, 91.1KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many times the RAF has been scrambled to incidents in Scotland for purposes other than training
Ref: 2019/12082 PDF, 289KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of officers who are currently Temporary Sergeants (TPS)
Ref: 2019/06598 PDF, 90.8KB, 2 pages
Information regarding computers, software and Windows 10 in regards to the police
Ref: 2019/06453 PDF, 94.9KB, 3 pages
Information regarding copies of ministerial memos relating to Zephyr between June 2018 to the present day
Ref: 2019/09799 PDF, 605KB, 5 pages
Information regarding the murder of Captain Herbert Richard Westmacott in 1980
Ref: 2019/09578 PDF, 2.99MB, 4 pages
Information regarding copies of the documents in relation to the murder of Robert Orr in 1991 in Armagh
Ref: 2019/08303 PDF, 3MB, 5 pages
Information regarding the list of RFA ships where the crews qualified for the award of the Navy General Service Medal
Ref: 2019/11434 PDF, 106KB, 4 pages
Information regarding anticipated dates in 2020 to facilitate planning for events in the local waterways throughout the Warrior exercises
Ref: 2019/12288 PDF, 40.3KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the appointment of Commodore Philip Nash
Ref: 2019/12211 PDF, 40.8KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the cost of the trip to to Paderborn in April 2019 to carry out a dig for Katrice Lee
Ref: 2019/11079 PDF, 89.3KB, 2 pages
Information regarding whether the 2019 pay review/settlement has now been finalised and implemented
Ref: 2019/11888 PDF, 106KB, 1 page
Information regarding houses owned by the MOD from 2010 to 2019
Ref: 2019/10901 PDF, 2.21MB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of RAF scrambles per month from July 2010 to present that intercepted Russian military aircraft
Ref: 2019/11071 PDF, 242KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the charges applicable for organisers of airshows or other events in the UK for RAF display teams
Ref: 2019/09784 PDF, 343KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the data result from the PRMC course held at CTCRM from 8 October to 11 October 2019
Ref: 2019/11694 PDF, 73.6KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the data results for the PRMC course held at CTCRM from 1 October to 4 October
Ref: 2019/11438 PDF, 72.8KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the use of LTI speed enforcement laser devices in the Royal Navy Police
Ref: 2019/07020 PDF, 244KB, 6 pages
Information regarding details about the RN police fleet
Ref: 2019/07014 PDF, 74.2KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the list of companies the MOD uses to dispose of vehicles and how that is carried out
Ref: 2019/011435 PDF, 780KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the results data for the PRMC course held at CTCRM in September 2019
Ref: 2019/11122 PDF, 75.3KB, 4 pages
Information regarding how many armed forces personnel were discharged for mental health reason between 2017 to 2019
Ref: 2019/11137 PDF, 3.08MB, 3 pages
Information regarding location of Margate tide times
Ref: 2019/11424 PDF, 112KB, 2 pages
Details
