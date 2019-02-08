FOI release
FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 4 February 2019
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 4 February 2019
Documents
Information regarding contract procurement at 7 June 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/07723 PDF, 204KB, 2 pages
Information regarding 20kVA generator at 1 July 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/09032 PDF, 15.9MB, 335 pages
Information regarding various Royal Navy ships at 24 October 2018
Ref: Navy 2018/08631 PDF, 352KB, 14 pages
MOD expenditure to Indian companies from 1 April 2010 to 31 March 2019
Ref: UKHO 2018/13257 PDF, 132KB, 2 pages
Civil claims made against MOD Police from 1 December 2013 to 1 October 2018
Ref: MDP 2018/12745 PDF, 333KB, 4 pages
UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) pay rates from 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019
Ref: UKHO 2018/14861 PDF, 810KB, 12 pages
MOD Police officer misconduct investigations from 2015 to 1 October 2018
Ref: MDP 2018/12297 PDF, 431KB, 8 pages
MOD Police personnel and mental health-related absences from 2013 to 30 September 2018
Ref: MDP 2018/11678 PDF, 149KB, 2 pages
Sexual offences recorded by MOD Police from 2014 to 12 October 2018
Ref: MDP 2018/12837 PDF, 154KB, 3 pages
Information regarding RAF Grob Viking gliders at 25 October 2018
Ref: RAF 2018/13430 PDF, 480KB, 4 pages
Information regarding strengths of services from 1919 to 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/12802 PDF, 979KB, 6 pages
First Gulf War veterans died from cancer at 31 December 2015
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/12169 PDF, 669KB, 3 pages
Armed Forces compensation scheme (AFCS) claims relating to PTSD from 2015 to 31 March 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/12175 PDF, 749KB, 3 pages
Armed Forces personnel deployed at 5 November 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/12732 PDF, 731KB, 6 pages
Information regarding length of service for RAF survival equipment fitter trade from 2011 to 31 March 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/12251 PDF, 397KB, 3 pages
Information regarding religion in the Armed Forces from 2015 to 1 April 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/13131 PDF, 365KB, 3 pages
Armed Forces suicides and open verdict deaths from 1 August 2002 to 31 December 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/14131 PDF, 799KB, 3 pages
Information regarding RAF pilot career projections from 2010 to 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/01630 PDF, 448KB, 3 pages
Information regarding RAF medic trad career projections from 2011 to 31 March 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/06565 PDF, 359KB, 3 pages
Information regarding RAF Intelligence Analyst career projections from 2011 to 31 March 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/09877 PDF, 464KB, 3 pages
MOD Police officers on paid suspension from 2013 to 2017
Ref: MDP 2018/10359 PDF, 374KB, 5 pages
List of quick reaction alerts (QRA) from RAF Lossiemouth from 2015 to 22 November 2018
Ref: RAF 2018/14977 PDF, 297KB, 2 pages
Information regarding faulty body cameras worn by MOD Police at 8 October 2018
Ref: MDP 2018/12470 PDF, 147KB, 2 pages
MOD Police working animals euthanised from 2016 to 8 October 2018
Ref: MDP 2018/12477 PDF, 159KB, 2 pages
Course schedule for Defence Collect of Air Space Control from 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019
Ref: RAF 2018/12040 PDF, 646KB, 8 pages
Information regarding Project Morpheus at 14 November 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/14421 PDF, 125KB, 1 page
MOD Police annual leave cancellations from October 2017 to October 2018
Ref: MDP 2018/14103 PDF, 145KB, 2 pages
Information regarding deaths of service personnel in Northern Ireland from 1969 to March 2000
Ref: Army 2018/12292 PDF, 3.18MB, 6 pages
No information held regarding John Rodgers and Thomas Spence at 9 November 2018
Ref: Army 2018/14141 PDF, 2.54MB, 2 pages
Information regarding MOD equipment plan publications from 2015 to 2017
Ref: HOCS 2018/06390 PDF, 248KB, 15 pages
Strength of RAF from 1918 to 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/04338 PDF, 254KB, 2 pages
Career projection for RAF medical personnel from 2011 to 31 March 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/06623 PDF, 383KB, 3 pages
Career projection for RAF female medical personnel from 2011 to 31 March 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/10696 PDF, 604KB, 3 pages
Career projection for RAF weapons systems officers from 2011 to 31 March 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/12100 PDF, 503KB, 3 pages
Career projection for RAF air traffic controller trade from 2011 to 31 March 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/13303 PDF, 397KB, 3 pages
Information regarding MOD Police dog attacks from 2013 to 31 March 2018
Ref: MDP 2018/12993 PDF, 230KB, 3 pages
Number of incidents involving recorded MOD Police dog aggression from 1 October 2013 to 15 October 2018
Ref: MDP 2018/13051 PDF, 207KB, 3 pages
Information regarding MOD Police staff numbers from 2010 to 31 March 2018
Ref: MDP 2018/13294 PDF, 305KB, 3 pages
Annual Compendium of Manpower statistics 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/11485 PDF, 3.84MB, 95 pages
Information regarding RAF Regiment Gunner career projections from 2011 to 31 March 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/10765 PDF, 605KB, 3 pages
Information regarding RAF Intelligence Branch career projection from 2011 to 31 March 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/09870 PDF, 490KB, 3 pages
RAF Personnel branch Officer career projection from 2011 to 31 March 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/05799 PDF, 347KB, 3 pages
Average length of service for Flight Operations trade on promotion to Corporal at 5 February 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/01905 PDF, 231KB, 2 pages
Career projection for RAF Personnel Officer from 2010 to 31 March 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/01334 PDF, 506KB, 3 pages
Information regarding service pistols at 10 November 2018
Ref: DE&S 2018/15464 PDF, 1.83MB, 2 pages
Information regarding service pistols at 12 December 2018
Ref: DE&S 2018/15730 PDF, 1.88MB, 2 pages
MOD Police officers and mental health-related long-term sickness leave from 2015 to 10 October 2018
Ref: MDP 2018/11654 PDF, 227KB, 2 pages
Information regarding high powered rifles in MOD schools at 23 November 2018
Ref: Army 2018/15023 PDF, 165KB, 1 page
Information regarding MOD expenditure on healthcare equipment from 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2018
Ref: DE&S 2018/15026 PDF, 1.75MB, 2 pages
Number of Soldiers discharged for disciplinary reasons from 2014 to 2017
Ref: Army 2018/14709 PDF, 216KB, 2 pages
Number of MOD Police officers with tailored reasonable adjustments at 31 August 2018
Ref: MDP 2018/11906 PDF, 223KB, 2 pages
Information regarding project claustrum at 8 November 2018
Ref: DE&S 2018/14115 PDF, 17.3MB, 119 pages
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 4 February 2019