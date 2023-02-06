FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 30 January 2023 (part 7)
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 30 January 2023 (part 7).
Documents
Request for information on ex military Range Rover TARC2
Ref: 2022-06772 PDF, 122 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on Ex MOD vehicle
Ref: 2022-07218 PDF, 231 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on Ex Military Land Rover 1/2ton Airportable
Ref: 2022-07563 PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages
Request for history of units on Ex military vehicle ERM 00F
Ref: 2022-06982 PDF, 171 KB, 4 pages
Questions on trail hunting licences
Ref: 2022-06444 PDF, 276 KB, 3 pages
Request for copies of the MoD's 'Defence Focus' magazine from January 2008 to January 2010
Ref: 2022-06337 PDF, 85 KB, 1 page
Seeking information held by the department in regards to personal records
Ref: 2022-06386 PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages
Request for medal entitlement for Reginald Edwin
Ref: 2022-06290 PDF, 88.4 KB, 2 pages
Seeking information about Civil Service resignations
Ref: 2022-06298 PDF, 170 KB, 2 pages
Seeking information about Pte Colin McCullough
Ref: 2022-01662 PDF, 188 KB, 3 pages
Request for information on ME/CFS claims
Ref: 2022-05598 PDF, 158 KB, 2 pages
Questions on Armed Forces Compensation Scheme
Ref: 2022-05621 PDF, 321 KB, 3 pages
Questions on War Pension Scheme and Armed Forces Compensation Scheme
Ref: 2022-005757 PDF, 120 KB, 2 pages
Questions on staff working for Veterans UK
Ref: 2022-05662 PDF, 114 KB, 2 pages
Seeking information about payments made to Edenred
Ref: 2022-06609 PDF, 257 KB, 2 pages
Seeking information about Mr Clive Hunt’s Armed Forces Compensation Scheme claim
Ref: 2021-06623 PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages
Request for information about personal information stored by the MOD
Ref: 2022-06611 PDF, 146 KB, 2 pages
Seeking information on ex Army Officer
Ref: 2022-07653 PDF, 76.5 KB, 1 page
Questions on Woolwich Barracks
Ref: 2022-07416 PDF, 136 KB, 1 page
Details
