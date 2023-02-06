FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 30 January 2023 (part 6)
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 30 January 2023 (part 6).
Documents
Request for information on Longer Seperation Allowance
Ref: 2022-05289 PDF, 234 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on ongoing AFCS case
Ref: 2022-05242 PDF, 127 KB, 2 pages
Request for medal entitlement for William Walton Coulston
Ref: 2022-04805 PDF, 126 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on ongoing war pension claim
Ref: 2022-05241 PDF, 114 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on eligibility for the Platinum Jubilee medal
Ref: 2022-07289 PDF, 77.1 KB, 1 page
Seeking information about recruitment under Exception 1 of the Civil Service Commission principles
Ref: 2022-05424 PDF, 104 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on Quarterly SAR + 3rd party response statistics
Ref: 2022-05597 PDF, 577 KB, 6 pages
Request for information on compound Interest payments to Veterans UK
Ref: 2022-05404 PDF, 98 KB, 2 pages
Questions on entitlement to army pension
Ref: 2022-05383 PDF, 133 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on MOD spend/transparency data
Ref: FOI2022-05556, 05561, 05562, 05563 PDF, 119 KB, 2 pages
Questions on UKHO acronyms
Ref: 2022-07464 PDF, 176 KB, 4 pages
Request for information on Palace Barracks
Ref: 2022-05288 PDF, 266 KB, 2 pages
Request for details on the boundary locations for the land held under freehold, leasehold, or licenced, by the MOD within the Antony Training Area
Ref: 2022-06549 PDF, 103 KB, 2 pages
Questions on trail hunting licences
Ref: 2022-06644 PDF, 276 KB, 3 pages
Request for data on number of complaints received related to service accommodations
Ref: 2022-06814 PDF, 273 KB, 2 pages
Request for data on total number of dwellings owned by the MOD in the Borough of Colchester
Ref: 2022-06202 PDF, 263 KB, 2 pages
Request for data on numbers of SFA currently vacant and classed as habitable
Ref: 2022-06391 PDF, 693 KB, 2 pages
Request for data on MOD main building energy bills
Ref: 2022-06434 PDF, 385 KB, 2 pages
Questions on Colerne Airfield
Ref: 2022-06697 PDF, 278 KB, 2 pages
Request for information relating to sick leave in the MOD
Ref: 2022-04123 PDF, 318 KB, 2 pages
