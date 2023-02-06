FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 30 January 2023 (part 6)

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
6 February 2023

Documents

Request for information on Longer Seperation Allowance

Ref: 2022-05289 PDF, 234 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on ongoing AFCS case

Ref: 2022-05242 PDF, 127 KB, 2 pages

Request for medal entitlement for William Walton Coulston

Ref: 2022-04805 PDF, 126 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on ongoing war pension claim

Ref: 2022-05241 PDF, 114 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on eligibility for the Platinum Jubilee medal

Ref: 2022-07289 PDF, 77.1 KB, 1 page

Seeking information about recruitment under Exception 1 of the Civil Service Commission principles

Ref: 2022-05424 PDF, 104 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on Quarterly SAR + 3rd party response statistics

Ref: 2022-05597 PDF, 577 KB, 6 pages

Request for information on compound Interest payments to Veterans UK

Ref: 2022-05404 PDF, 98 KB, 2 pages

Questions on entitlement to army pension

Ref: 2022-05383 PDF, 133 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on MOD spend/transparency data

Ref: FOI2022-05556, 05561, 05562, 05563 PDF, 119 KB, 2 pages

Questions on UKHO acronyms

Ref: 2022-07464 PDF, 176 KB, 4 pages

Request for information on Palace Barracks

Ref: 2022-05288 PDF, 266 KB, 2 pages

Request for details on the boundary locations for the land held under freehold, leasehold, or licenced, by the MOD within the Antony Training Area

Ref: 2022-06549 PDF, 103 KB, 2 pages

Questions on trail hunting licences

Ref: 2022-06644 PDF, 276 KB, 3 pages

Request for data on number of complaints received related to service accommodations

Ref: 2022-06814 PDF, 273 KB, 2 pages

Request for data on total number of dwellings owned by the MOD in the Borough of Colchester

Ref: 2022-06202 PDF, 263 KB, 2 pages

Request for data on numbers of SFA currently vacant and classed as habitable

Ref: 2022-06391 PDF, 693 KB, 2 pages

Request for data on MOD main building energy bills

Ref: 2022-06434 PDF, 385 KB, 2 pages

Questions on Colerne Airfield

Ref: 2022-06697 PDF, 278 KB, 2 pages

Request for information relating to sick leave in the MOD

Ref: 2022-04123 PDF, 318 KB, 2 pages

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 30 January 2023 (part 6).

Published 6 February 2023

