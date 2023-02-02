FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 30 January 2023 (part 5)
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 30 January 2023 (part 5).
Documents
Questions on Army Senior Officers 1* and above
Ref: 2022-05954 PDF, 1.99 MB, 51 pages
Request for information on Ex MOD vehicle Scimitar
Ref: 2022-06439 PDF, 2.52 MB, 13 pages
Request for information on Land Rover Defender
Ref: 2022-06368 PDF, 124 KB, 2 pages
Questions on the annual gender pay gap report
Ref: 2022-04385 PDF, 76.2 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on the terms Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, Unidentified Submersed Object and Plasma
Ref: 2022-04817 PDF, 141 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on Sankey trailer
Ref: 2022-06773 PDF, 128 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on British Army Armstrong MT500 motorcycle
Ref: 2022-06800 PDF, 121 KB, 2 pages
Questions on UKHO mobile phone contracts
Ref: 2022-07463 PDF, 263 KB, 3 pages
Request for data on wildlife crimes
Ref: 2022-04794 PDF, 126 KB, 3 pages
Questions on taser holsters
Ref: 2022-04808 PDF, 118 KB, 2 pages
Request for data on spiking incidents from 2018 to 2022
Ref: 2022-05280 PDF, 126 KB, 2 pages
Request for data on sexual misconduct hearings and cases
Ref: 2022-05315 PDF, 93.3 KB, 4 pages
Request for data on strip searches conducted from 2019 to 2021
Ref: 2022-05461 PDF, 102 KB, 2 pages
Request for data on officers drawing their taser from 2019 to 2021
Ref: 2022-05462 PDF, 227 KB, 4 pages
Request for data on number of warranted Police officers under investigation
Ref: 2022-05467 PDF, 128 KB, 2 pages
Seeking information cases of racial, sexual and homophobic discrimination within the MDP
Ref: 2022-05485 PDF, 131 KB, 3 pages
Request for data racist hate crimes hate incidents based on ethnic group
Ref: FOI2022-05526 PDF, 127 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on MDP's LGBTQ budget
Ref: 2022-05746 PDF, 125 KB, 2 pages
Details
