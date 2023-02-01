FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 30 January 2023 (part 4)

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 30 January 2023 (part 4).

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
1 February 2023

Questions on UKHO communications staff

Ref: 2022-15189 PDF, 116 KB, 2 pages

Request for manufacturing documents

Ref: 2022-15335 PDF, 2.37 MB, 146 pages

Request for copy of AESP 2320 D 128 741 Complete Equipment Schedule Edition

Ref: 2022-08223 PDF, 477 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on Ex MOD vehicle

Ref: 2022-08907 PDF, 541 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on Veterans UK Lived Experience Meeting

Ref: 2022-12359 PDF, 113 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on VWS and JPAC staff attending PTSD awareness courses

Ref: 2022-12642 PDF, 101 KB, 2 pages

Questions on Ministry of Defence panel of Medical Advisors

Ref: 2022-11903 PDF, 125 KB, 2 pages

Seeking information about Annual Allowance Pensions savings statements

Ref: 2022-11908 PDF, 102 KB, 2 pages

Request for medal entitlement for Valentin Kubin

Ref: 2022-11835 PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on Veterans UK staff

Ref: 2022-12774 PDF, 1.88 MB, 4 pages

Request for information on Ministry of Defence spend and transparency data

Ref: 2022-14376, 14377, 14378, 14379 PDF, 122 KB, 2 pages

Request for entitlement of Near East Medals and Clasps issued to the Parachute Regiment

Ref: 2022-13257 PDF, 237 KB, 2 pages

Questions on vetting applications

Ref: 2022-14606 PDF, 168 KB, 3 pages

Questions on the fuel subsidy scheme

Ref: 2022-13815 PDF, 120 KB, 2 pages

Request for information regarding staff receiving the National Living Wage

Ref: 2022-13581 PDF, 160 KB, 2 pages

Request for medal entitlement for Eric William Jay and John William Jay

Ref: 2022-14610 PDF, 130 KB, 2 pages

Questions on AWS and SBL hosting contracts

Ref: 2023-00050 PDF, 166 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on Ex MOD vehicle

Ref: 2022-15357 PDF, 1.13 MB, 18 pages

