FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 30 January 2023 (part 4)
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 30 January 2023 (part 4).
Documents
Questions on UKHO communications staff
Ref: 2022-15189 PDF, 116 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for manufacturing documents
Ref: 2022-15335 PDF, 2.37 MB, 146 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for copy of AESP 2320 D 128 741 Complete Equipment Schedule Edition
Ref: 2022-08223 PDF, 477 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on Ex MOD vehicle
Ref: 2022-08907 PDF, 541 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on Veterans UK Lived Experience Meeting
Ref: 2022-12359 PDF, 113 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on VWS and JPAC staff attending PTSD awareness courses
Ref: 2022-12642 PDF, 101 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Questions on Ministry of Defence panel of Medical Advisors
Ref: 2022-11903 PDF, 125 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Seeking information about Annual Allowance Pensions savings statements
Ref: 2022-11908 PDF, 102 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for medal entitlement for Valentin Kubin
Ref: 2022-11835 PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on Veterans UK staff
Ref: 2022-12774 PDF, 1.88 MB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on Ministry of Defence spend and transparency data
Ref: 2022-14376, 14377, 14378, 14379 PDF, 122 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for entitlement of Near East Medals and Clasps issued to the Parachute Regiment
Ref: 2022-13257 PDF, 237 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Questions on vetting applications
Ref: 2022-14606 PDF, 168 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Questions on the fuel subsidy scheme
Ref: 2022-13815 PDF, 120 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information regarding staff receiving the National Living Wage
Ref: 2022-13581 PDF, 160 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for medal entitlement for Eric William Jay and John William Jay
Ref: 2022-14610 PDF, 130 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Questions on AWS and SBL hosting contracts
Ref: 2023-00050 PDF, 166 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on Ex MOD vehicle
Ref: 2022-15357 PDF, 1.13 MB, 18 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 30 January 2023 (part 4).