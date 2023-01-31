FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 30 January 2023 (part 3)

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 30 January 2023 (part 3).

Ministry of Defence
31 January 2023

Request for information on UKHO contract budgets

Ref: 2022-08191 PDF, 147 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on UKHO contracts around ICT

Ref: 2022-12793 PDF, 86.2 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on UKHO social media management

Ref: 2022-12791 PDF, 102 KB, 2 pages

Questions on UKHO meeting organisation

Ref: 2022-12958 PDF, 193 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on UKHO Senior IT Staff

Ref: 2022-13217 PDF, 142 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on UKHO call centre contracts

Ref: 2022-13305 PDF, 211 KB, 3 pages

Request for information concerning Ferranti Technologies

Ref: 2022-13968 PDF, 133 KB, 2 pages

Request for data on how many Albanians currently serve in the British Armed Forces

Ref: 2022-13513 PDF, 84.8 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on pay bands for all civilian grades within the Ministry of Defence

Ref: 2022-13431 PDF, 7.84 MB, 29 pages

Request for medal entitlement for Hugh Collington Matthews

Ref: 2022-13103 PDF, 239 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on quality audits carried out by Leidos or TVS

Ref: 2022-14223 PDF, 1.06 MB, 5 pages

Questions on UKHO software

Ref: 2022-15003 PDF, 162 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on sexual harassment in the Armed Forces

Ref: 2022-14352 PDF, 338 KB, 5 pages

Questions on UKHO website continuous development project

Ref: 2022-15251 PDF, 200 KB, 3 pages

Questions on UKHO LinkedIn services

Ref: 2022-15140 PDF, 242 KB, 3 pages

Questions on UKHO 2022 Pay Review

Ref: 2022-14743 PDF, 301 KB, 4 pages

Request for information on UKHO Staff and payroll

Ref: 2022-14679 PDF, 161 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on RAF Sentinel R1 Surveillance Aircraft

Ref: 2022-14739 PDF, 74 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on ex Military truck

Ref: 2023-00181 PDF, 117 KB, 5 pages

Request for information on UKHO Equality and Diversity capability

Ref: 2022-15235 PDF, 102 KB, 2 pages

