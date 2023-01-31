FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 30 January 2023 (part 3)
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 30 January 2023 (part 3).
Documents
Request for information on UKHO contract budgets
Ref: 2022-08191 PDF, 147 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on UKHO contracts around ICT
Ref: 2022-12793 PDF, 86.2 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on UKHO social media management
Ref: 2022-12791 PDF, 102 KB, 2 pages
Questions on UKHO meeting organisation
Ref: 2022-12958 PDF, 193 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on UKHO Senior IT Staff
Ref: 2022-13217 PDF, 142 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on UKHO call centre contracts
Ref: 2022-13305 PDF, 211 KB, 3 pages
Request for information concerning Ferranti Technologies
Ref: 2022-13968 PDF, 133 KB, 2 pages
Request for data on how many Albanians currently serve in the British Armed Forces
Ref: 2022-13513 PDF, 84.8 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on pay bands for all civilian grades within the Ministry of Defence
Ref: 2022-13431 PDF, 7.84 MB, 29 pages
Request for medal entitlement for Hugh Collington Matthews
Ref: 2022-13103 PDF, 239 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on quality audits carried out by Leidos or TVS
Ref: 2022-14223 PDF, 1.06 MB, 5 pages
Questions on UKHO software
Ref: 2022-15003 PDF, 162 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on sexual harassment in the Armed Forces
Ref: 2022-14352 PDF, 338 KB, 5 pages
Questions on UKHO website continuous development project
Ref: 2022-15251 PDF, 200 KB, 3 pages
Questions on UKHO LinkedIn services
Ref: 2022-15140 PDF, 242 KB, 3 pages
Questions on UKHO 2022 Pay Review
Ref: 2022-14743 PDF, 301 KB, 4 pages
Request for information on UKHO Staff and payroll
Ref: 2022-14679 PDF, 161 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on RAF Sentinel R1 Surveillance Aircraft
Ref: 2022-14739 PDF, 74 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on ex Military truck
Ref: 2023-00181 PDF, 117 KB, 5 pages
Request for information on UKHO Equality and Diversity capability
Ref: 2022-15235 PDF, 102 KB, 2 pages
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 30 January 2023 (part 3).