FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 30 January 2023 (Part 2)

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 30 January 2023 (part 2).

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
31 January 2023

Documents

Questions on Ministry of Defence Police compensation and conduct

Ref: 2022-10813 PDF, 124 KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for information on recruitment of chief and assistant chief firearms instructors

Ref: 2022-10827 PDF, 145 KB, 4 pages

Request for information regarding promotion to the ranks of Superintendent and Chief Inspector

Ref: 2022-10828 PDF, 126 KB, 3 pages

Request for data on number of Ministry of Defence Police vehicles by drivetrain use

Ref: 2022-10978 PDF, 122 KB, 2 pages

Request for information intelligence reports conducted by the Ministry of Defence Police

Ref: 2022-11096 PDF, 303 KB, 4 pages

Request for information on the cost of fuel for police vehicles within MDP

Ref: 2022-11209 PDF, 185 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on fitness tests conducted in the Ministry of Defence Police force

Ref: 2022-11300 PDF, 150 KB, 3 pages

Questions on Body Worn Video equipment in the Ministry of Defence Police force

Ref: 2022-11391 PDF, 140 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on the current number of personnel in each rank by cap badge and branch for the British Army

Ref: 2021-15415 PDF, 189 KB, 2 pages

Questions on career projection within the RAF

Ref: 2021-04869 PDF, 2.86 MB, 3 pages

Request for data on graduates entering the RAF

Ref: 2021-09966 PDF, 2.34 MB, 3 pages

Request for information on University Air Squadron members

Ref: 2021-12682 PDF, 1.68 MB, 2 pages

Questions on Assistant Chief of Staff Capability Strategy position

Ref: 2022-02747 PDF, 1.53 MB, 2 pages

Questions on colour blindness in the RAF

Ref: 2022-03752 PDF, 1.69 MB, 2 pages

Request for information on 1358 Sqn

Ref: 2022-02418 PDF, 217 KB, 2 pages

Request for data on service personnel who have left the RAF from 2020-2022

Ref: 2022-12775 PDF, 182 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on Ex MOD vehicle Land Rover Defender Wolf

Ref: 2022-14767 PDF, 1.73 MB, 16 pages

Details

Published 31 January 2023

