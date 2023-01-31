FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 30 January 2023 (Part 2)
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 30 January 2023 (part 2).
Questions on Ministry of Defence Police compensation and conduct
Ref: 2022-10813 PDF, 124 KB, 3 pages
Request for information on recruitment of chief and assistant chief firearms instructors
Ref: 2022-10827 PDF, 145 KB, 4 pages
Request for information regarding promotion to the ranks of Superintendent and Chief Inspector
Ref: 2022-10828 PDF, 126 KB, 3 pages
Request for data on number of Ministry of Defence Police vehicles by drivetrain use
Ref: 2022-10978 PDF, 122 KB, 2 pages
Request for information intelligence reports conducted by the Ministry of Defence Police
Ref: 2022-11096 PDF, 303 KB, 4 pages
Request for information on the cost of fuel for police vehicles within MDP
Ref: 2022-11209 PDF, 185 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on fitness tests conducted in the Ministry of Defence Police force
Ref: 2022-11300 PDF, 150 KB, 3 pages
Questions on Body Worn Video equipment in the Ministry of Defence Police force
Ref: 2022-11391 PDF, 140 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on the current number of personnel in each rank by cap badge and branch for the British Army
Ref: 2021-15415 PDF, 189 KB, 2 pages
Questions on career projection within the RAF
Ref: 2021-04869 PDF, 2.86 MB, 3 pages
Request for data on graduates entering the RAF
Ref: 2021-09966 PDF, 2.34 MB, 3 pages
Request for information on University Air Squadron members
Ref: 2021-12682 PDF, 1.68 MB, 2 pages
Questions on Assistant Chief of Staff Capability Strategy position
Ref: 2022-02747 PDF, 1.53 MB, 2 pages
Questions on colour blindness in the RAF
Ref: 2022-03752 PDF, 1.69 MB, 2 pages
Request for information on 1358 Sqn
Ref: 2022-02418 PDF, 217 KB, 2 pages
Request for data on service personnel who have left the RAF from 2020-2022
Ref: 2022-12775 PDF, 182 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on Ex MOD vehicle Land Rover Defender Wolf
Ref: 2022-14767 PDF, 1.73 MB, 16 pages
