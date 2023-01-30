FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 30 January 2023

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 30 January 2023.

30 January 2023

Documents

Request for information on candidates boarded at OASC

Ref: 2021-03526 PDF, 1.42 MB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Questions on promotions within the RAF

Ref: 2021-03674 PDF, 2.59 MB, 3 pages

Request for information on medical staff within the RAF

Ref: 2021-05372 PDF, 1.69 MB, 2 pages

Request for data on graduate and non-graduate applicants for pilot branch

Ref: 2021-06189 PDF, 1.51 MB, 2 pages

Request for medal entitlement for Hugh Collington Matthews

Ref: 2022-13103 PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on Complaints Procedure Stages

Ref: 2022-12868 PDF, 89.7 KB, 2 pages

Request for data on non hate crime related incidents in the Ministry of Defence Police

Ref: 2022-09837 PDF, 75.9 KB, 2 pages

Request for the total number of hate crimes recorded by the Constabulary, broken down by individual ‘hate’ characteristics

Ref: 2022-09897 PDF, 126 KB, 3 pages

Request for information on Ministry of Defence Police recruitment targets and goals

Ref: 2022-09980 PDF, 121 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on the purchasing of LGBT merchandise, visits to LGBT pride parades, and the wrapping of police vehicles in rainbow decorations

Ref: 2022-10052 PDF, 127 KB, 2 pages

Questions on the Stonewall Workplace Equality Index

Ref: 2022-10064 PDF, 131 KB, 3 pages

Questions on MDP Annual Budget

Ref: 2022-10240 PDF, 119 KB, 2 pages

Request for a breakdown of the current MPD strength by rank

Ref: 2022-10685 PDF, 148 KB, 3 pages

Request for data on the age of serving police officers in the Ministry of Defence Police

Ref: 2022-10686 PDF, 127 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on Ex MOD vehicle

Ref: 2022-10688 PDF, 185 KB, 8 pages

Request for information on Subject Access Requests

Ref: 2022-10749 PDF, 122 KB, 2 pages

Questions on Stonewall Diversity Champions programme

Ref: 2022-10756 PDF, 150 KB, 2 pages

