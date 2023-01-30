FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 30 January 2023
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 30 January 2023.
Documents
Request for information on candidates boarded at OASC
Ref: 2021-03526
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Questions on promotions within the RAF
Ref: 2021-03674
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on medical staff within the RAF
Ref: 2021-05372
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for data on graduate and non-graduate applicants for pilot branch
Ref: 2021-06189
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for medal entitlement for Hugh Collington Matthews
Ref: 2022-13103
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on Complaints Procedure Stages
Ref: 2022-12868
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for data on non hate crime related incidents in the Ministry of Defence Police
Ref: 2022-09837
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for the total number of hate crimes recorded by the Constabulary, broken down by individual ‘hate’ characteristics
Ref: 2022-09897
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on Ministry of Defence Police recruitment targets and goals
Ref: 2022-09980
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on the purchasing of LGBT merchandise, visits to LGBT pride parades, and the wrapping of police vehicles in rainbow decorations
Ref: 2022-10052
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Questions on the Stonewall Workplace Equality Index
Ref: 2022-10064
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Questions on MDP Annual Budget
Ref: 2022-10240
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for a breakdown of the current MPD strength by rank
Ref: 2022-10685
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for data on the age of serving police officers in the Ministry of Defence Police
Ref: 2022-10686
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on Ex MOD vehicle
Ref: 2022-10688
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information on Subject Access Requests
Ref: 2022-10749
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Questions on Stonewall Diversity Champions programme
Ref: 2022-10756
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details
