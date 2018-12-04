FOI release
FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 3 December 2018
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 3 December 2018
Armed Forces recruitment campaigns from 1 April 2013 to 31 March 2018
List of sub-contractors and suppliers involved in Catterick Garrison construction
Maintenance cost for security gate at Kentigern House in Glasgow at 10 May 2018
Conveyance between MOD and Movefathom Limited of properties at Half Moon Street, Linton-on-Ouse, York
Disposal of MOD airfields at 20 April 2018
Positive compulsory drug test (CDT) results from 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2017
Cost of Armed Forces Day 2017
Deputy Chief of the Defence Staff at 16 May 2018
Boarding school allowance for MOD from 2 May 2017 to 2 May 2018
Senior Air Force member list
Accidental firearm discharge injuries by UK Armed Forces from 1 January 2016 to 31 December 2017
Armed Forces Reservist deaths and injuries from 1 January 2003 to 30 April 2018
Unauthorised personnel reported in barracks from 1 January 2015 to 31 December 2017
Armed Forces incidents of anabolic steroid use 2017
Armed Forces leavers from 2013 to 1 January 2018
Number of Vincentians in the UK Armed Forces from 1 April 2001 to 1 April 2018
Non-executive directors of Defence Fire and Rescue Management Board
E1 Civil Servants involved in Op Fortify to 31 March 2018
Information regarding manufacturers of service boots from 10 February 2004 to 16 July 2022
Virtus equipment manual February 2017
Number of service police arrests between 2017 and 2018
Armed Forces sexual offences from January 2015 to 31 December 2016
Armed Forces personnel arrested under Terrorism Act 2000 from 1 December 2017 to 1 February 2018
Armed Forces feedback procedures
Royal Warrant for Cadet Force commission
Armed Forces compensation procedures
Armed Forces recruitment figures
Information regarding Armed Forces Cadet commission at 28 November 2017
Information regarding learning difficulties in the Armed Forces
Joint Service Publication 752
Education allowances for MOD personnel from 1 January 2013 to 28 June 2018
Reserve SAS selection course 2013 to 2016
Information regarding MOD allowance eligibility at 22 November 2017
Armed Forces pay review board
Fee earning harassment investigating officer’s pay at 14 November 2017
No information held regarding Commanding Officer (CO) investigations
Sexual misconduct in the Armed Forces 2015 and 2016
Armed Forces psychometric testing from 2010 to 2017
Appointment of Richard Holden as special advisor to Sir Michael Fallon
Allegations of sexual misconduct in the MOD from 1 January 2013 to 13 November 2017
Number of Armed Forces personnel discharged for sexual misconduct from 1 January 2013 to 1 November 2017
Publication date of the Fourth Report by Independent Medical Expert Group (IMEG)
Sexual Offence Trained (SOIT) service police officers at 31 October 2017
Allegations of sexual misconduct to the MOD police from 1 January 2013 to 2017
Information regarding protection from overseas deployments of service personnel
Information regarding London weighting pay for MOD personnel
Cadet expansion programme from November 2015 to October 2017
Subject access requests to Independent Medical Expert Group (IMEG) from 1 January 2014 to 31 December 2016
Information regarding cadet bursary fund (CBF)
Documents generated regarding the Economist’s article “Rum, Strategy and the Cash” published 2 June 2018
