FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 28 February 2023

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 28 February 2023.

Ministry of Defence
28 February 2023

Request for data on number of Reservists and Cadets in the County of Essex

Ref: 2022-09140 PDF, 2.7 MB, 2 pages

Questions on the Royal Marines, Parachute Regiment and RAF Regiment

Ref: 2022-09959 PDF, 6.86 MB, 10 pages

Questions on Armed Forces Compensation Scheme

Ref: 2022-09963 PDF, 9.75 MB, 6 pages

Seeking information about contractual home workers

Ref: 2022-10055 PDF, 136 KB, 2 pages

Request for data on how many Home Worker contracts have been issued by the MOD since 30 September 2020

Ref: 2022-10351 PDF, 105 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on service personnel currently serving with a diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis

Ref: 2022-10887 PDF, 7.06 MB, 6 pages

Request for data on BAME personnel in senior ranks

Ref: 2022-11028 PDF, 3.67 MB, 3 pages

Request for information on what years since World War Two have witnessed no operational British deaths

Ref: 2022-12525 PDF, 2.23 MB, 2 pages

Request for data on the total number of FTE mental health sick days lost, broken down by financial year, since 2010

Ref: 2022-12882e PDF, 139 KB, 3 pages

Request for data on people living and working on the Falkland Islands

Ref: 2022-13574 PDF, 2.83 MB, 3 pages

Request for information on advertised civilian positions for MOD, RAF Honington Engineering Section

Ref: 2022-13726 PDF, 7.82 MB, 61 pages

Request for copies of Defence Clothing Catalogues

Ref: 2023-01748 PDF, 15 MB, 452 pages

Request for data on Armed Forces personnel with Autism, ADHD, Dyspraxia and Dyslexia

Ref: 2022-13587 PDF, 1.59 MB, 3 pages

