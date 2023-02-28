FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 28 February 2023
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 28 February 2023.
Documents
Request for data on number of Reservists and Cadets in the County of Essex
Ref: 2022-09140 PDF, 2.7 MB, 2 pages
Questions on the Royal Marines, Parachute Regiment and RAF Regiment
Ref: 2022-09959 PDF, 6.86 MB, 10 pages
Questions on Armed Forces Compensation Scheme
Ref: 2022-09963 PDF, 9.75 MB, 6 pages
Seeking information about contractual home workers
Ref: 2022-10055 PDF, 136 KB, 2 pages
Request for data on how many Home Worker contracts have been issued by the MOD since 30 September 2020
Ref: 2022-10351 PDF, 105 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on service personnel currently serving with a diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis
Ref: 2022-10887 PDF, 7.06 MB, 6 pages
Request for data on BAME personnel in senior ranks
Ref: 2022-11028 PDF, 3.67 MB, 3 pages
Request for information on what years since World War Two have witnessed no operational British deaths
Ref: 2022-12525 PDF, 2.23 MB, 2 pages
Request for data on the total number of FTE mental health sick days lost, broken down by financial year, since 2010
Ref: 2022-12882e PDF, 139 KB, 3 pages
Request for data on people living and working on the Falkland Islands
Ref: 2022-13574 PDF, 2.83 MB, 3 pages
Request for information on advertised civilian positions for MOD, RAF Honington Engineering Section
Ref: 2022-13726 PDF, 7.82 MB, 61 pages
Request for copies of Defence Clothing Catalogues
Ref: 2023-01748 PDF, 15 MB, 452 pages
Request for data on Armed Forces personnel with Autism, ADHD, Dyspraxia and Dyslexia
Ref: 2022-13587 PDF, 1.59 MB, 3 pages
Details
