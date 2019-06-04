FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 27 May 2019

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 27 May 2019.

Published 4 June 2019
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Number of FOI requests received in 2018 and number of staff employed to answer

Audit trails for services purchased under the G Cloud framework

Information regarding vacant properties in Rosyth/West Fife from 2013 to 2018

Information regarding details of any fencing proposed to restrict public access in Aldershot

Information regarding a safeguarding map of civil or military airfields

A list of dis used or abandoned sites and airfields

Information regarding the sale of Ablington Amenity Plantation woodland

Noise budget spreadsheet for wind turbines within the Eskdalemuir seismic array

Information regarding the defence fire training development centre in Manston Kent

Information regarding contractors, subcontractors and suppliers involved with development at Brunswick Road

Informating regarding defence spending on military housing

Titles of services purchased under a G-Cloud framework between 1 January 2015 and the present day

Planned military exercises using Cape Wrath training area from 21 to 28 September 2019

Information regarding substitute service family accommodation by region

Information regarding the properties used by military officers

Information regarding Uxbridge housing estate

An AESP 2320-D-128-411 document for MOD land rover

Service manual for Reynolds Boughton FV2406 MKIII 2.5 ton trailer

Information regarding the breakdown of personnel by religion

Information regarding the finance received for the enhanced learning credit and standard learning credit schemes

Information regarding contracts issued to Dillion Aero inc for the purchase and maintenance of the M134D Miniguns

Information regarding the names of officers in active appointments

Information regarding the Scarus and Odette Army EMS systems

Information regarding the murder of Sergeant Thomas Jamison

Information regarding the locations of Northern Ireland observational towers

Information regarding the quantities and dates of purchase for NATO stock number's (NSN)

Details

