FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 27 May 2019
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 27 May 2019.
Number of FOI requests received in 2018 and number of staff employed to answer
PDF, 77.1KB, 2 pages
Audit trails for services purchased under the G Cloud framework
PDF, 158KB, 2 pages
Information regarding vacant properties in Rosyth/West Fife from 2013 to 2018
PDF, 91.8KB, 2 pages
Information regarding a safeguarding map of civil or military airfields
PDF, 155KB, 2 pages
A list of dis used or abandoned sites and airfields
PDF, 87.7KB, 1 page
Information regarding the sale of Ablington Amenity Plantation woodland
PDF, 160KB, 2 pages
Noise budget spreadsheet for wind turbines within the Eskdalemuir seismic array
PDF, 182KB, 3 pages
Informating regarding defence spending on military housing
PDF, 86.3KB, 2 pages
Information regarding substitute service family accommodation by region
PDF, 106KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the properties used by military officers
PDF, 466KB, 6 pages
Information regarding Uxbridge housing estate
PDF, 1.14MB, 2 pages
An AESP 2320-D-128-411 document for MOD land rover
PDF, 8.23MB, 46 pages
Service manual for Reynolds Boughton FV2406 MKIII 2.5 ton trailer
PDF, 105MB, 1102 pages
Information regarding the breakdown of personnel by religion
PDF, 77.5KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the names of officers in active appointments
PDF, 50.3KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the Scarus and Odette Army EMS systems
PDF, 54.5KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the murder of Sergeant Thomas Jamison
PDF, 3.52MB, 9 pages
Information regarding the locations of Northern Ireland observational towers
PDF, 10.4MB, 2 pages
