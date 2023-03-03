FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 27 February 2023 (part 2)

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 28 February 2023 (part 2).

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
3 March 2023

Documents

Request for information on internal initial applicants for inspector to chief inspector promotions

Ref: 2022-13854 PDF, 122 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on Ex MOD vehicle

Ref: 2022-13841 PDF, 203 KB, 9 pages

Request for data on the number of police officers within MDP who have been subject to a complaint of rape or sexual assault between 2016 and 2021

Ref: 2022-13890 PDF, 122 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on cash found in public and handed in to the Ministry of Defence Police

Ref: 2022-13984 PDF, 120 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on Green Notices in the Interpol Criminal Information System

Ref: 2022-14130 PDF, 120 KB, 2 pages

Questions on notifications of foreign travel

Ref: 2022-14132 PDF, 119 KB, 2 pages

Questions on arrests of journalists reporting protests

Ref: 2022-14220 PDF, 125 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on IOPC referrals

Ref: 2022-14225 PDF, 124 KB, 3 pages

Request for data on how many police officers and staff have been reported soliciting for the purpose of prostitution

Ref: 2022-14460 PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages

Request for copy of MDP Equality Diversity and Inclusion policy

Ref: 2022-14466 PDF, 128 KB, 3 pages

Request for Marked Vehicle Fleetlist

Ref: 2022-10242 PDF, 187 KB, 8 pages

Request for information on Land Rover Discovery

Ref: 2022-10522 PDF, 145 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on ex military Pinzgauer

Ref: 2023-02398 PDF, 2.16 MB, 9 pages

Request for information on Professional Standards complaints related to sexism

Ref: 2022-14468 PDF, 143 KB, 2 pages

Request for data on how many offences under section 22 of the Gender Recognition Act 2004 have been recorded in the last 5 years

Ref: 2022-14539 PDF, 121 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on MDP software used for FOI and SAR requests

Ref: 2022-14599 PDF, 123 KB, 3 pages

Request for information on BAME Policeforce

Ref: 2022-15077 PDF, 134 KB, 4 pages

Request for information on MDP recruitment targets

Ref: 2022-14783 PDF, 128 KB, 3 pages

Request for data on burglaries and front counter closures

Ref: 2022-15168 PDF, 125 KB, 3 pages

Request for information on MDP misconduct cases

Ref: 2022-15280 PDF, 128 KB, 3 pages

Request for information on MDP promotions

Ref: 2022-15367 PDF, 125 KB, 2 pages

Request for copies of Talk Through magazine

Ref: 2022-15368 PDF, 119 KB, 2 pages

Request for data on the number of police officers that have been investigated for misusing their warrant cards

Ref: 2022-15369 PDF, 120 KB, 2 pages

