FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 27 February 2023 (part 2)
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 28 February 2023 (part 2).
Request for information on internal initial applicants for inspector to chief inspector promotions
Ref: 2022-13854 PDF, 122 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on Ex MOD vehicle
Ref: 2022-13841 PDF, 203 KB, 9 pages
Request for data on the number of police officers within MDP who have been subject to a complaint of rape or sexual assault between 2016 and 2021
Ref: 2022-13890 PDF, 122 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on cash found in public and handed in to the Ministry of Defence Police
Ref: 2022-13984 PDF, 120 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on Green Notices in the Interpol Criminal Information System
Ref: 2022-14130 PDF, 120 KB, 2 pages
Questions on notifications of foreign travel
Ref: 2022-14132 PDF, 119 KB, 2 pages
Questions on arrests of journalists reporting protests
Ref: 2022-14220 PDF, 125 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on IOPC referrals
Ref: 2022-14225 PDF, 124 KB, 3 pages
Request for data on how many police officers and staff have been reported soliciting for the purpose of prostitution
Ref: 2022-14460 PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages
Request for copy of MDP Equality Diversity and Inclusion policy
Ref: 2022-14466 PDF, 128 KB, 3 pages
Request for Marked Vehicle Fleetlist
Ref: 2022-10242 PDF, 187 KB, 8 pages
Request for information on Land Rover Discovery
Ref: 2022-10522 PDF, 145 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on ex military Pinzgauer
Ref: 2023-02398 PDF, 2.16 MB, 9 pages
Request for information on Professional Standards complaints related to sexism
Ref: 2022-14468 PDF, 143 KB, 2 pages
Request for data on how many offences under section 22 of the Gender Recognition Act 2004 have been recorded in the last 5 years
Ref: 2022-14539 PDF, 121 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on MDP software used for FOI and SAR requests
Ref: 2022-14599 PDF, 123 KB, 3 pages
Request for information on BAME Policeforce
Ref: 2022-15077 PDF, 134 KB, 4 pages
Request for information on MDP recruitment targets
Ref: 2022-14783 PDF, 128 KB, 3 pages
Request for data on burglaries and front counter closures
Ref: 2022-15168 PDF, 125 KB, 3 pages
Request for information on MDP misconduct cases
Ref: 2022-15280 PDF, 128 KB, 3 pages
Request for information on MDP promotions
Ref: 2022-15367 PDF, 125 KB, 2 pages
Request for copies of Talk Through magazine
Ref: 2022-15368 PDF, 119 KB, 2 pages
Request for data on the number of police officers that have been investigated for misusing their warrant cards
Ref: 2022-15369 PDF, 120 KB, 2 pages
