FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 26 October 2020

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 26 October 2020.

Published 29 October 2020
Ministry of Defence

Information regarding the number of service personnel diagnosed with a brain injury after serving in Iraq and Afghanistan

Ref: 2017/09230 PDF, 790KB, 3 pages

Information regarding how many AFO's are over the age of 50 in the MDP

Ref: 2020/06492 PDF, 87.6KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of police reports of indecent exposure in 2019 and 2020

Ref: 2020/06493 PDF, 87.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding fixed penalty notices under COVID regulations

Ref: 2020/06497 PDF, 91.3KB, 2 pages

Information regarding NHS volunteers being involved in incidents between April to June 2020

Ref: 2020/06486 PDF, 87.2KB, 2 pages

Information regarding thefts from vehicles between March and June 2020

Ref: 2020/06665 PDF, 92.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding documents and film on the loading and arming of Blue Danube and Yellow Sun devices

Ref: 2020/04742 PDF, 145KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the difference between the RN and RM of the personnel in the United Kingdom

Ref: 2020/10743 PDF, 382KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the maintenance costs of the Red Arrows display team

Ref: 2020/10607 PDF, 54.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Officer and Aircrew Selection for the 7 years between 2013 to 2020

Ref: 2020/10759 PDF, 20.1KB, 3 pages

Information and questions regarding the Army, RAF and RN/RM and their geographic locations, regimental concentration, trade concentration and more

Ref: 2020/08689 and 2020/08717 PDF, 2.35MB, 5 pages

Information regarding the total number of individual firearms that have gone missing or were stolen from MOD and/or the British Army armouries in the past 3 years and broken down by year

Ref: 2020/10541 PDF, 47.7KB, 2 pages

Request for a copy of the IFR manual used by RAF

Ref: 2020/09580 PDF, 170KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many weeks per year have the Wigg Knowe satellite and Larriston Fell satellite have been used from years 2015 to 2020

Ref: 2020/09586 PDF, 192KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of house burglaries, burglaries, robberies and crimes recorded by your force from January to April between the years 2016 to 2020

Ref: 2020/04578 PDF, 100KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many complaints against the officers have been recorded by MDP force between 23 March and 20 April 2020

Ref: 2020/04680 PDF, 91.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many police officers and staff reported sick for depression, anxiety, stress or post-traumatic stress between April 2019 and April 2020

Ref: 2020/04723 PDF, 94.5KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many incidents of illegal dumping of rubbish occurred between 2014 and 2019

Ref: 2020/05010 PDF, 107KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of fines, arrests and charges made by MDP in response to Covid-19 and social distancing rules between 23 March and 14 April 2020

Ref: 2020/04808 PDF, 97.7KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the number of UK personnel stationed or present at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada between 2016 and 2020 and other questions

Ref: 2020/04244 PDF, 298KB, 3 pages

Information request to obtain documents on the IT department strategy or plans highlighting their current and future objectives

Ref: 2020 10454 PDF, 239KB, 2 pages

Request for UK Hydrographic Office’s organisation around hosting contracts with 3rd party providers

Ref: 2020/09977 PDF, 187KB, 4 pages

Information regarding how many film badges were issued 1957 to 1958 and were processed

Ref: 2020/11146 PDF, 60.6KB, 1 page

Information regarding the actual spend by the British Army for the financial years 2018 to 2019 and 2017 to 2018

Ref: 2020/08997/R/O PDF, 55.3KB, 3 pages

