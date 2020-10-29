FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 26 October 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 26 October 2020.
Information regarding the number of service personnel diagnosed with a brain injury after serving in Iraq and Afghanistan
Ref: 2017/09230 PDF, 790KB, 3 pages
Information regarding how many AFO's are over the age of 50 in the MDP
Ref: 2020/06492 PDF, 87.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of police reports of indecent exposure in 2019 and 2020
Ref: 2020/06493 PDF, 87.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding fixed penalty notices under COVID regulations
Ref: 2020/06497 PDF, 91.3KB, 2 pages
Information regarding NHS volunteers being involved in incidents between April to June 2020
Ref: 2020/06486 PDF, 87.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding thefts from vehicles between March and June 2020
Ref: 2020/06665 PDF, 92.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding documents and film on the loading and arming of Blue Danube and Yellow Sun devices
Ref: 2020/04742 PDF, 145KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the difference between the RN and RM of the personnel in the United Kingdom
Ref: 2020/10743 PDF, 382KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the maintenance costs of the Red Arrows display team
Ref: 2020/10607 PDF, 54.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Officer and Aircrew Selection for the 7 years between 2013 to 2020
Ref: 2020/10759 PDF, 20.1KB, 3 pages
Information and questions regarding the Army, RAF and RN/RM and their geographic locations, regimental concentration, trade concentration and more
Ref: 2020/08689 and 2020/08717 PDF, 2.35MB, 5 pages
Request for a copy of the IFR manual used by RAF
Ref: 2020/09580 PDF, 170KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many weeks per year have the Wigg Knowe satellite and Larriston Fell satellite have been used from years 2015 to 2020
Ref: 2020/09586 PDF, 192KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many complaints against the officers have been recorded by MDP force between 23 March and 20 April 2020
Ref: 2020/04680 PDF, 91.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many incidents of illegal dumping of rubbish occurred between 2014 and 2019
Ref: 2020/05010 PDF, 107KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of UK personnel stationed or present at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada between 2016 and 2020 and other questions
Ref: 2020/04244 PDF, 298KB, 3 pages
Information request to obtain documents on the IT department strategy or plans highlighting their current and future objectives
Ref: 2020 10454 PDF, 239KB, 2 pages
Request for UK Hydrographic Office’s organisation around hosting contracts with 3rd party providers
Ref: 2020/09977 PDF, 187KB, 4 pages
Information regarding how many film badges were issued 1957 to 1958 and were processed
Ref: 2020/11146 PDF, 60.6KB, 1 page
Information regarding the actual spend by the British Army for the financial years 2018 to 2019 and 2017 to 2018
Ref: 2020/08997/R/O PDF, 55.3KB, 3 pages
