FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 26 November 2018
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 26 November 2018
Documents
Cost of Belonging 2018 advertising campaign
Ref: Army 2018/00462 PDF, 168KB, 2 pages
Subcontractors, suppliers and consultants involved in redevelopment of Marne and Bourlon Barracks
Ref: DIO 2018/01141 PDF, 351KB, 7 pages
HM land registry
Ref: DIO 2018/00247 PDF, 94.1KB, 2 pages
Accommodation in Seafield Park and Lee-on Solent area and “opt out of one-down” policy
Ref: DIO 2018/07015 PDF, 119KB, 2 pages
Disposal of MOD properties list
Ref: DIO 2018/07082 PDF, 105KB, 2 pages
Rutland County Council plans for St George site after disposal
Ref: DIO 2018/07647 PDF, 114KB, 2 pages
A copy of AGAI volume 1 chapter 18
Ref: Army 2018/08248 PDF, 634KB, 84 pages
Travel and subsistence claimed by Defence Fire and Rescue Project from March 2014 to March 2018
Ref: Army 2018/07494 PDF, 201KB, 2 pages
List of equipment used by MOD on the DHME contract to 19 June 2018
Ref: DE&S 2018/08155 PDF, 36.7MB, 29 pages
Copy of Army Equipment Support Publications regarding vehicle repair instructions
Ref: DE&S 2018/04156 PDF, 10.5MB, 712 pages
Code of Conduct for MOD Civil Servants
Ref: HOCS 2018/08193 PDF, 476KB, 17 pages
Disposal contracts for Honeypot Lane MOD site
Ref: DE&S 2018/07176 PDF, 1.8MB, 2 pages
Number of allegations of sexual assault throughout the Armed Forces from 2007 to 31 December 2017
Ref: HOCS 2018/05701 PDF, 247KB, 2 pages
Number of recruits to the Armed Forces broken down by County from 1 January 2013 to 31 December 2017
Ref: HOCS 2018/07948 PDF, 521KB, 12 pages
Number of medical downgrades as at 31 December 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/07243 PDF, 525KB, 3 pages
Number of serving personnel prescribed with an epipen at 21 June 2018
Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/07818 PDF, 296KB, 2 pages
Career transition partnership for ex-service personnel from 2015 to 2016
Ref: Army 2017/04057 PDF, 1.26MB, 3 pages
Information regarding Full Time Reserve Service from 1 April 2017 to 1 May 2017
Ref: Army 2017/06712 PDF, 872KB, 2 pages
No information held by the Army regarding Ebola cases from 2014 to 24 August 2017
Ref: Army 2017/08145 PDF, 849KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Army recruitment detailed by the Recruitment Partnership Project from 1 January 2017 to 5 September 2018
Ref: Army 2017/08514 PDF, 787KB, 2 pages
Actions of the British Army relating to the Ebola outbreak
Ref: Army 2017/09183 PDF, 850KB, 2 pages
Number of BAME junior soldiers attended Harrogate from 1 April 2014 to 1 April 2018
Ref: Army 2017/07072 PDF, 840KB, 2 pages
No plans for internal review of Army recruitment process at 20 May 2018
Ref: Army 2017/06812 PDF, 841KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Doctors in the Royal Army Medical Corps (RAMC) at 1 June 2017
Ref: Army 2017/07503 PDF, 911KB, 2 pages
Number of officers OF4 and above in the Army from 1 January 2013 to 31 December 2017
Ref: Army 2018/03248 PDF, 1.62MB, 4 pages
Potential Army recruits rejected after failing counter-terrorism checks in 2016
Ref: Army 2017/05024 PDF, 729KB, 2 pages
MOD assets in the Brecon area at 22 January 2018
Ref: DIO 2018/01083 PDF, 83.3KB, 2 pages
DIO closure reports from 2014 to 26 October 2017
Ref: DIO 2018/13773 PDF, 1.55MB, 24 pages
DIO regulations and accountability procedures at 1 June 2018
Ref: DIO 2018/07282 PDF, 214KB, 3 pages
Information regarding vacant MOD housing in the York City Council area at 10 June 2018
Ref: DIO 2018/07757 PDF, 119KB, 2 pages
Missile systems used at Cape Wrath, Benbecula and Tain firing ranges from 2013 to 11 June 2018
Ref: DIO 2018/07816 PDF, 313KB, 3 pages
Royal Artillery (RA) commercial licences and fundraising to July 2018
Ref: DIO 2018/07954 PDF, 118KB, 2 pages
Age of Household Furnishings and equipment to 18 June 2018
Ref: DIO 2018/08183 PDF, 116KB, 2 pages
Advice by actuary regarding Armed Forces Pension Scheme in 2016
Ref: HOCS 2018/07122 PDF, 569KB, 43 pages
Recognised MOD trade unions at 21 March 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/04316 PDF, 164KB, 2 pages
Cases of bullying and sexual offences in the Armed Forces from 2015 to 2017
Ref: HOCS 2018/04666 PDF, 256KB, 2 pages
Information regarding High Potential Secondment Programme from 2015 to 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/04859 PDF, 198KB, 4 pages
Armed Force mental health statistics from 2016 to 2017
Ref: HOCS 2018/04854 PDF, 178KB, 3 pages
Sick days taken by Defence Fire and Rescue Project (DFRP) team from April 2013 to April 2018
Ref: Army 2018/80546 PDF, 86KB, 2 pages
Copies of JSP 361 and supplementations
Ref: DE&S 2018/07967 PDF, 77.1MB, 303 pages
Medical records during the Gulf War period 1991
Ref: HOCS 2018/04014 PDF, 248KB, 7 pages
Information regarding secondments from the MOD
Ref: HOCS 2018/03891 PDF, 163KB, 2 pages
Information regarding resettlement schemes for service personnel from 2012 to 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/03786 PDF, 226KB, 5 pages
Military personnel and payment of tax
Ref: HOCS 2018/03735 PDF, 173KB, 2 pages
Information regarding gift of HMS Erebus and Terror to Canada
Ref: Navy 2018/06983 PDF, 111KB, 8 pages
Information regarding fire-fighting equipment at 2 July 2018
Ref: Army 2018/80676 PDF, 162KB, 2 pages
Sexual misconduct in the Armed Forces from 2015 to 31 December 2017
Ref: HOCS 2018/03555 PDF, 163KB, 3 pages
Businesses that have signed Armed Forces Covenant
Ref: HOCS 2018/03635 PDF, 164KB, 2 pages
Military mental health helpline
Ref: HOCS 2018/03305 PDF, 163KB, 2 pages
Armed Forces social mobility employer index
Ref: HOCS 2018/03206 PDF, 165KB, 2 pages
MOD expenditure for Armed Forces recruitment and retention
Ref: HOCS 2018/03165 PDF, 166KB, 2 pages
Information regarding NAAFI employees
Ref: HOCS 2018/02260 PDF, 175KB, 4 pages
A copy of Technical Specification for CLOTH, Tartan document
Ref: DE&S 2018/07123 PDF, 339KB, 13 pages
Compulsory drug testing results in 2017
Ref: HOCS 2018/03436 PDF, 185KB, 3 pages
MOD and charities
Ref: HOCS 2018/02970 PDF, 121KB, 2 pages
Armed Forces daily food expenditure 1 January 2017 to 1 January 2018
Ref: HOCS 2018/02857 PDF, 166KB, 2 pages
Statistics regarding Armed Forces Recruits failing drug testing in 2016 and 2017
Ref: HOCS 2018/02452 PDF, 120KB, 2 pages
Medication for Armed Forces personnel during the Gulf War 1991
Ref: HOCS 2018/02355 PDF, 166KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Cadets in Scotland and ADHD
Ref: HOCS 2018/02208 PDF, 214KB, 4 pages
LGBT personnel in the Armed Forces
Ref: HOCS 2018/01983 PDF, 216KB, 4 pages
Continuity of education for Armed Forces personnel and dependants
Ref: HOCS 2018/01793 PDF, 200KB, 4 pages
