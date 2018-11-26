FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 26 November 2018

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 26 November 2018

Published 26 November 2018
Ministry of Defence

Cost of Belonging 2018 advertising campaign

Ref: Army 2018/00462 PDF, 168KB, 2 pages

Subcontractors, suppliers and consultants involved in redevelopment of Marne and Bourlon Barracks

Ref: DIO 2018/01141 PDF, 351KB, 7 pages

HM land registry

Ref: DIO 2018/00247 PDF, 94.1KB, 2 pages

Accommodation in Seafield Park and Lee-on Solent area and “opt out of one-down” policy

Ref: DIO 2018/07015 PDF, 119KB, 2 pages

Disposal of MOD properties list

Ref: DIO 2018/07082 PDF, 105KB, 2 pages

Rutland County Council plans for St George site after disposal

Ref: DIO 2018/07647 PDF, 114KB, 2 pages

A copy of AGAI volume 1 chapter 18

Ref: Army 2018/08248 PDF, 634KB, 84 pages

Travel and subsistence claimed by Defence Fire and Rescue Project from March 2014 to March 2018

Ref: Army 2018/07494 PDF, 201KB, 2 pages

List of equipment used by MOD on the DHME contract to 19 June 2018

Ref: DE&S 2018/08155 PDF, 36.7MB, 29 pages

Copy of Army Equipment Support Publications regarding vehicle repair instructions

Ref: DE&S 2018/04156 PDF, 10.5MB, 712 pages

Code of Conduct for MOD Civil Servants

Ref: HOCS 2018/08193 PDF, 476KB, 17 pages

Disposal contracts for Honeypot Lane MOD site

Ref: DE&S 2018/07176 PDF, 1.8MB, 2 pages

Number of allegations of sexual assault throughout the Armed Forces from 2007 to 31 December 2017

Ref: HOCS 2018/05701 PDF, 247KB, 2 pages

Number of recruits to the Armed Forces broken down by County from 1 January 2013 to 31 December 2017

Ref: HOCS 2018/07948 PDF, 521KB, 12 pages

Number of medical downgrades as at 31 December 2017

Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/07243 PDF, 525KB, 3 pages

Number of serving personnel prescribed with an epipen at 21 June 2018

Ref: Defence Statistics 2018/07818 PDF, 296KB, 2 pages

Career transition partnership for ex-service personnel from 2015 to 2016

Ref: Army 2017/04057 PDF, 1.26MB, 3 pages

Information regarding Full Time Reserve Service from 1 April 2017 to 1 May 2017

Ref: Army 2017/06712 PDF, 872KB, 2 pages

No information held by the Army regarding Ebola cases from 2014 to 24 August 2017

Ref: Army 2017/08145 PDF, 849KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Army recruitment detailed by the Recruitment Partnership Project from 1 January 2017 to 5 September 2018

Ref: Army 2017/08514 PDF, 787KB, 2 pages

Actions of the British Army relating to the Ebola outbreak

Ref: Army 2017/09183 PDF, 850KB, 2 pages

Number of BAME junior soldiers attended Harrogate from 1 April 2014 to 1 April 2018

Ref: Army 2017/07072 PDF, 840KB, 2 pages

No plans for internal review of Army recruitment process at 20 May 2018

Ref: Army 2017/06812 PDF, 841KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Doctors in the Royal Army Medical Corps (RAMC) at 1 June 2017

Ref: Army 2017/07503 PDF, 911KB, 2 pages

Number of officers OF4 and above in the Army from 1 January 2013 to 31 December 2017

Ref: Army 2018/03248 PDF, 1.62MB, 4 pages

Potential Army recruits rejected after failing counter-terrorism checks in 2016

Ref: Army 2017/05024 PDF, 729KB, 2 pages

MOD assets in the Brecon area at 22 January 2018

Ref: DIO 2018/01083 PDF, 83.3KB, 2 pages

DIO closure reports from 2014 to 26 October 2017

Ref: DIO 2018/13773 PDF, 1.55MB, 24 pages

DIO regulations and accountability procedures at 1 June 2018

Ref: DIO 2018/07282 PDF, 214KB, 3 pages

Information regarding vacant MOD housing in the York City Council area at 10 June 2018

Ref: DIO 2018/07757 PDF, 119KB, 2 pages

Missile systems used at Cape Wrath, Benbecula and Tain firing ranges from 2013 to 11 June 2018

Ref: DIO 2018/07816 PDF, 313KB, 3 pages

Royal Artillery (RA) commercial licences and fundraising to July 2018

Ref: DIO 2018/07954 PDF, 118KB, 2 pages

Age of Household Furnishings and equipment to 18 June 2018

Ref: DIO 2018/08183 PDF, 116KB, 2 pages

Advice by actuary regarding Armed Forces Pension Scheme in 2016

Ref: HOCS 2018/07122 PDF, 569KB, 43 pages

Recognised MOD trade unions at 21 March 2018

Ref: HOCS 2018/04316 PDF, 164KB, 2 pages

Cases of bullying and sexual offences in the Armed Forces from 2015 to 2017

Ref: HOCS 2018/04666 PDF, 256KB, 2 pages

Information regarding High Potential Secondment Programme from 2015 to 2018

Ref: HOCS 2018/04859 PDF, 198KB, 4 pages

Armed Force mental health statistics from 2016 to 2017

Ref: HOCS 2018/04854 PDF, 178KB, 3 pages

Sick days taken by Defence Fire and Rescue Project (DFRP) team from April 2013 to April 2018

Ref: Army 2018/80546 PDF, 86KB, 2 pages

Copies of JSP 361 and supplementations

Ref: DE&S 2018/07967 PDF, 77.1MB, 303 pages

Medical records during the Gulf War period 1991

Ref: HOCS 2018/04014 PDF, 248KB, 7 pages

Information regarding secondments from the MOD

Ref: HOCS 2018/03891 PDF, 163KB, 2 pages

Information regarding resettlement schemes for service personnel from 2012 to 2018

Ref: HOCS 2018/03786 PDF, 226KB, 5 pages

Military personnel and payment of tax

Ref: HOCS 2018/03735 PDF, 173KB, 2 pages

Information regarding gift of HMS Erebus and Terror to Canada

Ref: Navy 2018/06983 PDF, 111KB, 8 pages

Information regarding fire-fighting equipment at 2 July 2018

Ref: Army 2018/80676 PDF, 162KB, 2 pages

Sexual misconduct in the Armed Forces from 2015 to 31 December 2017

Ref: HOCS 2018/03555 PDF, 163KB, 3 pages

Businesses that have signed Armed Forces Covenant

Ref: HOCS 2018/03635 PDF, 164KB, 2 pages

Military mental health helpline

Ref: HOCS 2018/03305 PDF, 163KB, 2 pages

Armed Forces social mobility employer index

Ref: HOCS 2018/03206 PDF, 165KB, 2 pages

MOD expenditure for Armed Forces recruitment and retention

Ref: HOCS 2018/03165 PDF, 166KB, 2 pages

Information regarding NAAFI employees

Ref: HOCS 2018/02260 PDF, 175KB, 4 pages

A copy of Technical Specification for CLOTH, Tartan document

Ref: DE&S 2018/07123 PDF, 339KB, 13 pages

Compulsory drug testing results in 2017

Ref: HOCS 2018/03436 PDF, 185KB, 3 pages

MOD and charities

Ref: HOCS 2018/02970 PDF, 121KB, 2 pages

Armed Forces daily food expenditure 1 January 2017 to 1 January 2018

Ref: HOCS 2018/02857 PDF, 166KB, 2 pages

Statistics regarding Armed Forces Recruits failing drug testing in 2016 and 2017

Ref: HOCS 2018/02452 PDF, 120KB, 2 pages

Medication for Armed Forces personnel during the Gulf War 1991

Ref: HOCS 2018/02355 PDF, 166KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Cadets in Scotland and ADHD

Ref: HOCS 2018/02208 PDF, 214KB, 4 pages

LGBT personnel in the Armed Forces

Ref: HOCS 2018/01983 PDF, 216KB, 4 pages

Continuity of education for Armed Forces personnel and dependants

Ref: HOCS 2018/01793 PDF, 200KB, 4 pages

