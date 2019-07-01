FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 24 June 2019

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 24 June 2019.

Published 1 July 2019
Documents

Updated information regarding Project Marshall ATC radar upgrade development programme

Ref: DE&S 2019/06870 PDF, 119KB, 4 pages

Request for a copy of the guide titled 'Extreme right wing indicators and warnings'

Ref: Army Sec 2019/06390 PDF, 770KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the plan of Aldershot military lands

Ref: DIO 2019/02298 PDF, 13.7MB, 4 pages

Request for a copy of the Critchel down report

Ref: DIO 2019/02145 PDF, 449KB, 9 pages

Information regarding the breakdown of Service Family Accommodation

Ref: DIO 2019/04865 PDF, 285KB, 4 pages

Live firing exercises at Cape Wrath in August 2019

Ref: DIO 2019/06442 PDF, 100KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the companies contracted by the MOD to provide meals to Armed Forces personnel

Ref: DIO 2019/05782 PDF, 120KB, 2 pages

Information regarding catering services to the Armed Forces

Ref: DIO 2019/05777 PDF, 119KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the provision of facilities support contract for repair on RAF bases contract issued on 4 May 2012

Ref: DIO 2019/04024 PDF, 326KB, 4 pages

Information regarding the provision of soft facilities management south west england contract issued on 17 December 2012

Ref: DIO 2019/04022 PDF, 326KB, 4 pages

Information regarding the regional prime central contract issued on 22 July 2014

Ref: DIO 2019/04020 PDF, 326KB, 4 pages

Information regarding the regional prime south west contract issued on 22 July 2014

Ref: DIO 2019/04019 PDF, 326KB, 4 pages

Information regarding the soft facilities management contract issued on 15 August 2014

Ref: DIO 2019/04018 PDF, 326KB, 4 pages

Information regarding the army basing project works and services contract issued on 28 January 2015

Ref: DIO 2019/04017 PDF, 326KB, 4 pages

Information regarding the south region multi activity contract issued on 8 May 2016

Ref: DIO 2019/04016 PDF, 326KB, 4 pages

Information regarding any live or currently procured frameworks over £10 million

Ref: DIO 2019/03346 PDF, 152KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the expenditure on biscuits at MOD Whitehall

Ref: DIO 2019/02716 PDF, 112KB, 2 pages

Information regarding MOD spend on staff, rent, utilities and maintenance for senior MOD roles

Ref: DIO 2019/02477 PDF, 294KB, 4 pages

Information regarding the use of Friday Woods car park in Essex

Ref: DIO 2019/02370 PDF, 136KB, 2 pages

Request for the public access consultacy for the army training estate regional report

Ref: DIO 2019/02371 PDF, 106KB, 2 pages

Information regarding grounds maintenance teams and contractors

Ref: DIO 2019/02376 PDF, 168KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the legal status of Ramparts Lane

Ref: DIO 2019/02442 PDF, 100KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the current lists of MOD land disposals at Dalton Barracks

Ref: DIO 2019/02330 PDF, 136KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the prices of houses on the Persimmon Homes in Wiltshire

Ref: DIO 2019/02152 PDF, 150KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the current status of the Donna Nook Air Weapons Range

Ref: DIO 2019/02131 PDF, 140KB, 2 pages

Information regarding why the sale of vehicle spares has been suspended

Ref: DE&S 2019/07008 PDF, 562KB, 2 pages

Number of Virtus systems supplied to the MOD

Ref: DE&S 2019/06798 PDF, 384KB, 1 page

Information regarding how military vehicle spare parts are released

Ref: DE&S 2019/06539 PDF, 636KB, 2 pages

Request for UK Hydrographic Office ICT documents

Ref: UK HO 2019/06286 PDF, 204KB, 3 pages

Information regarding own or rented homes in the NR and IP postocde area

Ref: DIO 2018/15387 PDF, 126KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the IEMP document 2016/17

Ref: DIO 2019/02153 PDF, 127KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the use of public funds allocated for the upkeep of RAF Benson

Ref: DIO 2018/15016 PDF, 152KB, 2 pages

MOD expenditure to the UK government to provide SFA and SSSA for all personal based at MOD Abbey Wood

Ref: DIO 2018/14560 PDF, 120KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the transfer of ownership of CAD in Monckton Farleigh

Ref: DIO 2018/14284 PDF, 732KB, 10 pages

Information regarding service family accommodation managed by the MOD

Ref: DIO 2018/15449 PDF, 280KB, 6 pages

Information regarding the potential future use of Fort George barracks and South Sutor Fort

Ref: DIO 2018/15635 PDF, 3.11MB, 15 pages

Information regarding the number of empty MOD houses and the number of ex-service members who are homeless, on the homeless list and living in B and B

Ref: DIO 2018/15409 PDF, 177KB, 6 pages

Information regarding the number of troops forced to resign their positions from the Army as a result of criminal convictions from January 2016 to 24 May 2019

Ref: Army 2019/06207 PDF, 82.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the April 2019 RAF Compendium

Ref: MOD 2019/05145 PDF, 208KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of British forces personnel or MOD civilians who have died serving in Afghanistan as a result of hostile action and the causes of their death

Ref: MOD 2019/05363 PDF, 498KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of claims made to the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme for non-freezing cold injuries

Ref: MOD 2019/05921 PDF, 1.51MB, 8 pages

Information regarding plans for the Army Reserve Centre Camberley

Ref: DIO 2019/16206 PDF, 124KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the use of land east of Princess Royal Barracks in Deepcut

Ref: DIO 2019/15815 PDF, 365KB, 6 pages

Information regarding licences to hunting packs in Wiltshire on Defence Infrastructure Organisation land

Ref: DIO 2018/16229 PDF, 171KB, 2 pages

Map of buildings at the former Fremington training camp prior the site's disposal

Ref: DIO 2018/15973 PDF, 311KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the use of land at Long Valley Driver training between July and December 2018

Ref: DIO 2018/16040 PDF, 425KB, 22 pages

Otterburn training area range order for the Heely Dod range

Ref: DIO 2019/06377 PDF, 23.6MB, 333 pages

Information regarding the top 25% awarded a box 1 in 2017

Ref: DIO 2017/10090 PDF, 2.64MB, 4 pages

Information regarding a list of contractors involved with the build of new airfield operating surfaces at RAF Marham

Ref: DIO 2019/06144 PDF, 167KB, 9 pages

Information regarding the number of incursions that have taken place on the Pilgrims Cross to Bull Hill route in 2018

Ref: DIO 2019/06309 PDF, 1.24MB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number people who ask to remain in their quarter after their final day of service

Ref: DIO 2019/06088 PDF, 1.14MB, 2 pages

Information regarding the extent of land owned by the MOD at Friday Woods, Colchester, Essex

Ref: DIO 2018/15702 PDF, 1.69MB, 3 pages

Information regarding the progress of the construction work at RAF valley as at 17 October 2017

Ref: FIO 2017/10394 PDF, 1.08MB, 2 pages

Information regarding the land north of the army reserve centre, 50 Limavady road, Derry

Ref: DIO 2016/08795 PDF, 1.68MB, 2 pages

Information regarding the food contractor and budget for Britain's military as at 9 October 2017

Ref: DIO 2017/08727 PDF, 1.32MB, 2 pages

