FOI release
FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 24 June 2019
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 24 June 2019.
Documents
Updated information regarding Project Marshall ATC radar upgrade development programme
Ref: DE&S 2019/06870 PDF, 119KB, 4 pages
Request for a copy of the guide titled 'Extreme right wing indicators and warnings'
Ref: Army Sec 2019/06390 PDF, 770KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the plan of Aldershot military lands
Ref: DIO 2019/02298 PDF, 13.7MB, 4 pages
Request for a copy of the Critchel down report
Ref: DIO 2019/02145 PDF, 449KB, 9 pages
Information regarding the breakdown of Service Family Accommodation
Ref: DIO 2019/04865 PDF, 285KB, 4 pages
Live firing exercises at Cape Wrath in August 2019
Ref: DIO 2019/06442 PDF, 100KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the companies contracted by the MOD to provide meals to Armed Forces personnel
Ref: DIO 2019/05782 PDF, 120KB, 2 pages
Information regarding catering services to the Armed Forces
Ref: DIO 2019/05777 PDF, 119KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the provision of facilities support contract for repair on RAF bases contract issued on 4 May 2012
Ref: DIO 2019/04024 PDF, 326KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the provision of soft facilities management south west england contract issued on 17 December 2012
Ref: DIO 2019/04022 PDF, 326KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the regional prime central contract issued on 22 July 2014
Ref: DIO 2019/04020 PDF, 326KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the regional prime south west contract issued on 22 July 2014
Ref: DIO 2019/04019 PDF, 326KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the soft facilities management contract issued on 15 August 2014
Ref: DIO 2019/04018 PDF, 326KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the army basing project works and services contract issued on 28 January 2015
Ref: DIO 2019/04017 PDF, 326KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the south region multi activity contract issued on 8 May 2016
Ref: DIO 2019/04016 PDF, 326KB, 4 pages
Information regarding any live or currently procured frameworks over £10 million
Ref: DIO 2019/03346 PDF, 152KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the expenditure on biscuits at MOD Whitehall
Ref: DIO 2019/02716 PDF, 112KB, 2 pages
Information regarding MOD spend on staff, rent, utilities and maintenance for senior MOD roles
Ref: DIO 2019/02477 PDF, 294KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the use of Friday Woods car park in Essex
Ref: DIO 2019/02370 PDF, 136KB, 2 pages
Request for the public access consultacy for the army training estate regional report
Ref: DIO 2019/02371 PDF, 106KB, 2 pages
Information regarding grounds maintenance teams and contractors
Ref: DIO 2019/02376 PDF, 168KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the legal status of Ramparts Lane
Ref: DIO 2019/02442 PDF, 100KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the current lists of MOD land disposals at Dalton Barracks
Ref: DIO 2019/02330 PDF, 136KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the prices of houses on the Persimmon Homes in Wiltshire
Ref: DIO 2019/02152 PDF, 150KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the current status of the Donna Nook Air Weapons Range
Ref: DIO 2019/02131 PDF, 140KB, 2 pages
Information regarding why the sale of vehicle spares has been suspended
Ref: DE&S 2019/07008 PDF, 562KB, 2 pages
Number of Virtus systems supplied to the MOD
Ref: DE&S 2019/06798 PDF, 384KB, 1 page
Information regarding how military vehicle spare parts are released
Ref: DE&S 2019/06539 PDF, 636KB, 2 pages
Request for UK Hydrographic Office ICT documents
Ref: UK HO 2019/06286 PDF, 204KB, 3 pages
Information regarding own or rented homes in the NR and IP postocde area
Ref: DIO 2018/15387 PDF, 126KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the IEMP document 2016/17
Ref: DIO 2019/02153 PDF, 127KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the use of public funds allocated for the upkeep of RAF Benson
Ref: DIO 2018/15016 PDF, 152KB, 2 pages
MOD expenditure to the UK government to provide SFA and SSSA for all personal based at MOD Abbey Wood
Ref: DIO 2018/14560 PDF, 120KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the transfer of ownership of CAD in Monckton Farleigh
Ref: DIO 2018/14284 PDF, 732KB, 10 pages
Information regarding service family accommodation managed by the MOD
Ref: DIO 2018/15449 PDF, 280KB, 6 pages
Information regarding the potential future use of Fort George barracks and South Sutor Fort
Ref: DIO 2018/15635 PDF, 3.11MB, 15 pages
Information regarding the number of empty MOD houses and the number of ex-service members who are homeless, on the homeless list and living in B and B
Ref: DIO 2018/15409 PDF, 177KB, 6 pages
Information regarding the number of troops forced to resign their positions from the Army as a result of criminal convictions from January 2016 to 24 May 2019
Ref: Army 2019/06207 PDF, 82.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the April 2019 RAF Compendium
Ref: MOD 2019/05145 PDF, 208KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of claims made to the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme for non-freezing cold injuries
Ref: MOD 2019/05921 PDF, 1.51MB, 8 pages
Information regarding plans for the Army Reserve Centre Camberley
Ref: DIO 2019/16206 PDF, 124KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the use of land east of Princess Royal Barracks in Deepcut
Ref: DIO 2019/15815 PDF, 365KB, 6 pages
Information regarding licences to hunting packs in Wiltshire on Defence Infrastructure Organisation land
Ref: DIO 2018/16229 PDF, 171KB, 2 pages
Map of buildings at the former Fremington training camp prior the site's disposal
Ref: DIO 2018/15973 PDF, 311KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the use of land at Long Valley Driver training between July and December 2018
Ref: DIO 2018/16040 PDF, 425KB, 22 pages
Otterburn training area range order for the Heely Dod range
Ref: DIO 2019/06377 PDF, 23.6MB, 333 pages
Information regarding the top 25% awarded a box 1 in 2017
Ref: DIO 2017/10090 PDF, 2.64MB, 4 pages
Information regarding a list of contractors involved with the build of new airfield operating surfaces at RAF Marham
Ref: DIO 2019/06144 PDF, 167KB, 9 pages
Information regarding the number of incursions that have taken place on the Pilgrims Cross to Bull Hill route in 2018
Ref: DIO 2019/06309 PDF, 1.24MB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number people who ask to remain in their quarter after their final day of service
Ref: DIO 2019/06088 PDF, 1.14MB, 2 pages
Information regarding the extent of land owned by the MOD at Friday Woods, Colchester, Essex
Ref: DIO 2018/15702 PDF, 1.69MB, 3 pages
Information regarding the progress of the construction work at RAF valley as at 17 October 2017
Ref: FIO 2017/10394 PDF, 1.08MB, 2 pages
Information regarding the land north of the army reserve centre, 50 Limavady road, Derry
Ref: DIO 2016/08795 PDF, 1.68MB, 2 pages
Information regarding the food contractor and budget for Britain's military as at 9 October 2017
Ref: DIO 2017/08727 PDF, 1.32MB, 2 pages
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 24 June 2019.