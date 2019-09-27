FOI release
FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 23 September 2019
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 23 September 2019.
Documents
Information regarding how much the Ministry of Defence is paying Amey for contracts
Ref: 2019/07002 PDF, 291KB, 4 pages
Information regading how many acres or hectares of woodland are currently on the MOD estate
Ref: 2019/06692 PDF, 224KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the number of current Honorary Colonels in the British Army
Ref: 2019/09369/13/04 PDF, 221KB, 15 pages
Information regarding the number of regular and reserve personnel in the Royal Regiment of Scotland
Ref: 2019/08779/13/04 PDF, 34KB, 2 pages
Numbers of Bangladeshi armed forces personnel trained every year and the cost of the training received
Ref: 2019/09208/05/02 PDF, 36KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the contact us section of the British Army website
Ref: Army/Sec/TO09234/04/02 PDF, 25.5KB, 1 page
Information regarding the nations that sent soldiers to Sandhurst to be trained and the payments made to the British Army
Ref: 2019/07481 PDF, 43KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the number of police officers absent for mental health reasons from 2015 to 2019
Ref: 2019/04541 PDF, 90.5KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the plots of land for sale by the Ministry of Defence
Ref: 2019/07210 PDF, 95.2KB, 2 pages
Information on the removal of 110a2 light machine gun (LMG)
Ref: DES FOI2019 08532 PDF, 46.5KB, 1 page
Enquiry regarding Gibraltar dockyard maintenance
Ref: DES 2019/07423 PDF, 289KB, 2 pages
Information on pension percentage for Gulf war veterans with cognitive issues
Ref: 2019/07540 PDF, 72KB, 2 pages
Number of people in each of the armed services who identified as Pagans and Wiccans
Ref: 2019/08866 PDF, 537KB, 2 pages
Details
