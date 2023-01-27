FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 23 January 2023 (part 7)

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 23 January 2023 (part 7).

Ministry of Defence
27 January 2023

Request for information on blood group in the Army

Ref: 2022-12461 PDF, 164 KB, 5 pages

Request for copy of mechnical handbooks for the CVR(T) Jaguar J60 engines and TN15 Transmission units

Ref: 2022-11393 PDF, 2.49 MB, 112 pages

Request for data on money spent on biscuits in MOD Main Office

Ref: 2022-10023 PDF, 38.4 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on Land Rover BFA Pulse Ambulance

Ref: 2022-13030 PDF, 198 KB, 9 pages

Request for information on spending for hire cars and taxis for MOD staff

Ref: 2022-13285 PDF, 478 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on ex military Land Rover FFR 110 reg

Ref: 2022-14028 PDF, 797 KB, 6 pages

Request for information on ex-MOD Land Rover Defender vehicle history

Ref: 2022-13090 PDF, 306 KB, 8 pages

Request for data on staff at Veterans UK

Ref: 2022-12774 PDF, 1.88 MB, 4 pages

Seeking information on how many South Atlantic Medals without rosette have been issued since the 1st October 2014

Ref: 2022-12668 PDF, 107 KB, 1 page

Seeking information about Pensions Savings Statements

Ref: 2022-12460 PDF, 108 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on RAF 1 star Senior Officers

Ref: 2022-05998 PDF, 6.69 MB, 6 pages

Questions on length of training time for RAF pilots

Ref: 2022-07048 PDF, 2.92 MB, 3 pages

Request for information about RAF promotions

Ref: 2022-08072 PDF, 9.67 MB, 11 pages

Request for information on RAF actual average productive service for 2018 and the estimated productive service for 2025

Ref: 2022-10825, 11088 PDF, 1.92 MB, 2 pages

Request for information on public spending at squadron and wing level

Ref: 2022-11818 PDF, 4.79 MB, 72 pages

Questions on diveristy in recruitment processes

Ref: 2022-12502 PDF, 2.67 MB, 17 pages

Questions on the Direct Entry Senior Non-Commissioned Officers course

Ref: 2022-12669 PDF, 1.47 MB, 2 pages

