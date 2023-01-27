FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 23 January 2023 (part 7)
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 23 January 2023 (part 7).
Documents
Request for information on blood group in the Army
Ref: 2022-12461 PDF, 164 KB, 5 pages
Request for copy of mechnical handbooks for the CVR(T) Jaguar J60 engines and TN15 Transmission units
Ref: 2022-11393 PDF, 2.49 MB, 112 pages
Request for data on money spent on biscuits in MOD Main Office
Ref: 2022-10023 PDF, 38.4 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on Land Rover BFA Pulse Ambulance
Ref: 2022-13030 PDF, 198 KB, 9 pages
Request for information on spending for hire cars and taxis for MOD staff
Ref: 2022-13285 PDF, 478 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on ex military Land Rover FFR 110 reg
Ref: 2022-14028 PDF, 797 KB, 6 pages
Request for information on ex-MOD Land Rover Defender vehicle history
Ref: 2022-13090 PDF, 306 KB, 8 pages
Request for data on staff at Veterans UK
Ref: 2022-12774 PDF, 1.88 MB, 4 pages
Seeking information on how many South Atlantic Medals without rosette have been issued since the 1st October 2014
Ref: 2022-12668 PDF, 107 KB, 1 page
Seeking information about Pensions Savings Statements
Ref: 2022-12460 PDF, 108 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on RAF 1 star Senior Officers
Ref: 2022-05998 PDF, 6.69 MB, 6 pages
Questions on length of training time for RAF pilots
Ref: 2022-07048 PDF, 2.92 MB, 3 pages
Request for information about RAF promotions
Ref: 2022-08072 PDF, 9.67 MB, 11 pages
Request for information on RAF actual average productive service for 2018 and the estimated productive service for 2025
Ref: 2022-10825, 11088 PDF, 1.92 MB, 2 pages
Request for information on public spending at squadron and wing level
Ref: 2022-11818 PDF, 4.79 MB, 72 pages
Questions on diveristy in recruitment processes
Ref: 2022-12502 PDF, 2.67 MB, 17 pages
Questions on the Direct Entry Senior Non-Commissioned Officers course
Ref: 2022-12669 PDF, 1.47 MB, 2 pages
