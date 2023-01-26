FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 23 January 2023 (part 6)
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 23 January 2023 (part 6).
Documents
Questions on Ministry of Defence Police body armour
Ref: 2022-08090 PDF, 125 KB, 3 pages
Request for information on ex military Land rover TUM XD
Ref: 2022-12261 PDF, 450 KB, 16 pages
Request for information on ex military Land Rover Defender 90 XD
Ref: 2022-12400 PDF, 270 KB, 12 pages
Request for copy of Bedford MJR2 manuals
Ref: 2022-11621 PDF, 18.4 MB, 647 pages
Request for information on ex military truck
Ref: 2022-12562 PDF, 454 KB, 21 pages
Request for data on Ministry of Defence Police misconduct hearings
Ref: 2022-08527 PDF, 130 KB, 3 pages
Questions on Freedom of Information Act processing
Ref: 2022-08897 PDF, 150 KB, 3 pages
Questions on trauma training for Ministry of Defence Police
Ref: 2022-09374 PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages
Questions on Ministry of Defence Police job offers and recruitment process
Ref: 2022-09581 PDF, 121 KB, 2 pages
Request for data on crimes committed be region over a 10 year period
Ref: 2022-09807 PDF, 121 KB, 2 pages
Request for Certificate of Conformity for ex military vehicle
Ref: 2022-12908 PDF, 5.18 MB, 6 pages
Request for information on ex military Land Rover Defender Snatch
Ref: 2022-12955 PDF, 870 KB, 5 pages
Request for information on Land Rover XD Wolf
Ref: 2022-12944 PDF, 5.89 MB, 17 pages
Request for vehicle history of ex military Land Rover 110 Snatch
Ref: 2022-13002 PDF, 399 KB, 19 pages
Request for information on multiple ex military vehicles
Ref: 2022-13001 PDF, 3.8 MB, 22 pages
Request for information on Land Rover Defender and Sankey trailer
Ref: 2022-13089 PDF, 3.21 MB, 22 pages
Request for service history of ex military Land Rover Defender
Ref: 2022-13243 PDF, 1.48 MB, 8 pages
Request for information on Pinzgauer 716
Ref: 2022-13005 PDF, 1.65 MB, 13 pages
Request for data on ADHD in the armed forces
Ref: 2022-12906 PDF, 124 KB, 5 pages
Details
