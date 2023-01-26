FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 23 January 2023 (part 6)

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 23 January 2023 (part 6).

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
26 January 2023

Questions on Ministry of Defence Police body armour

Ref: 2022-08090 PDF, 125 KB, 3 pages

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for information on ex military Land rover TUM XD

Ref: 2022-12261 PDF, 450 KB, 16 pages

Request for information on ex military Land Rover Defender 90 XD

Ref: 2022-12400 PDF, 270 KB, 12 pages

Request for copy of Bedford MJR2 manuals

Ref: 2022-11621 PDF, 18.4 MB, 647 pages

Request for information on ex military truck

Ref: 2022-12562 PDF, 454 KB, 21 pages

Request for data on Ministry of Defence Police misconduct hearings

Ref: 2022-08527 PDF, 130 KB, 3 pages

Questions on Freedom of Information Act processing

Ref: 2022-08897 PDF, 150 KB, 3 pages

Questions on trauma training for Ministry of Defence Police

Ref: 2022-09374 PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages

Questions on Ministry of Defence Police job offers and recruitment process

Ref: 2022-09581 PDF, 121 KB, 2 pages

Request for data on crimes committed be region over a 10 year period

Ref: 2022-09807 PDF, 121 KB, 2 pages

Request for Certificate of Conformity for ex military vehicle

Ref: 2022-12908 PDF, 5.18 MB, 6 pages

Request for information on ex military Land Rover Defender Snatch

Ref: 2022-12955 PDF, 870 KB, 5 pages

Request for information on Land Rover XD Wolf

Ref: 2022-12944 PDF, 5.89 MB, 17 pages

Request for vehicle history of ex military Land Rover 110 Snatch

Ref: 2022-13002 PDF, 399 KB, 19 pages

Request for information on multiple ex military vehicles

Ref: 2022-13001 PDF, 3.8 MB, 22 pages

Request for information on Land Rover Defender and Sankey trailer

Ref: 2022-13089 PDF, 3.21 MB, 22 pages

Request for service history of ex military Land Rover Defender

Ref: 2022-13243 PDF, 1.48 MB, 8 pages

Request for information on Pinzgauer 716

Ref: 2022-13005 PDF, 1.65 MB, 13 pages

Request for data on ADHD in the armed forces

Ref: 2022-12906 PDF, 124 KB, 5 pages

Published 26 January 2023